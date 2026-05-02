Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed why he has decided to leave the Premier League giants, while he has “good options” for his next move.

Salah is rightly regarded as one of the best players in Liverpool’s history and one of the leading forwards in the Premier League era.

The experienced forward had one of his best individual seasons last term, having helped the Reds to win their 20th Premier League title.

This earned him a new two-year contract until 2027, but his form has dramatically declined this season and he has also butted heads with head coach Arne Slot during Liverpool’s disappointing campaign.

Therefore, it was hardly surprising that he announced earlier this year that he would leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

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Now, Salah has admitted that Liverpool’s downturn this season made it easier for him to leave.

“I feel to go through the season this is the right thing to do now, and I have peace with it,” Salah told Steven Gerrard in an interview for TNT Sports.

“The season was tough for all of us… I don’t want to say much.

“I’m happy about it, everything that is going on this season makes me like ‘No, it’s time to go’, so I’m happy.”

“I have a lot of options”

Gerrard has publicly called for Salah to leave Liverpool in the right way and the forward has admitted that he has listened to this message, while he has provided an update on his next move.

“I’m glad that I’m leaving now through a big door as that was something you mentioned to me – ‘leave on your own terms’ – and I still remember those words,” Salah added.

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“Honestly I feel I have a lot to give: physically I feel very good, I played many games this season.

“I didn’t decide yet what I’m going to do, to be fair, I have a lot of options which are good options.”

Reflecting on Liverpool’s peak under Jurgen Klopp when they won the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons, Salah has explained why they were so successful before there has been “a lot” of “change” over the past couple of years.

“Every player had the same goal, no playing around, no heroes, everybody knows what they do and if you don’t do it right the other one is going to really go for you to do it right,” Salah said.

“We had that so much in the last 10 years, and I really hope from my heart that will not change because now we change a lot of players and the bond of the team is changing so I really hope the guys hold it together and have that for the future.”

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