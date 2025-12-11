Romano gives Salah transfer update as he reveals clubs that ‘want’ Liverpool star after ‘bomb exploded’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that clubs from the Saudi Pro League are very interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

After being put on the bench for three consecutive matches, Salah told reporters that Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” for the team’s poor performances.

The Liverpool forward also insisted that his relationship with head coach Arne Slot was non-existent with Jamie Carragher and other former players hitting out at his comments.

Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy made a joint decision to omit the Egypt international from their squad to face Serie A side Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There have been rumours that he could now be sold by Liverpool and Romano has provided an update on the latest interest in the 33-year-old.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “I’ve been telling you in recent days, after the bomb exploded on Saturday night, that Saudi is one of the potential destinations in case Mo Salah leaves Liverpool in the January transfer window.

“In the last 24 hours, the CEO of the Saudi Pro League, speaking in public, announced and confirmed that Mo Salah is clearly among the targets. So the official confirmation from the Saudi League: they want Salah. The Saudi deal-makers are still interested in Salah even after he extended his contract at Liverpool last summer.

“Now we have to see how this conversation will evolve – if it will evolve – because this depends on Salah. The story with Liverpool, the problems, are still fresh, and at the moment Salah or his agent have not started any negotiation with Saudi League clubs, but the interest is there. The interest remains from Saudi and so we have to follow that situation for sure.”

Xabi Alonso has been linked with the Liverpool job if the Reds sack Slot this season with the Spaniard coming under lots of pressure at Real Madrid.

However, Romano insists that Real Madrid “want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation” after they lost to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Romano added: “I have to start with the Real Madrid situation because the crucial moment of Wednesday night was to see Man City beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. A huge moment for Pep Guardiola, a huge moment for Erling Haaland who keeps breaking records, a huge moment for City, but a poor moment and poor game for Real Madrid.

“Only two wins in the last eight games for Real Madrid, so not at their level at all. And many questions were sent to me about Xabi Alonso because the Spanish press was reporting that if Alonso lost the game against Man City, he would be out of the club.

“What I can tell you is that the indication after the game coming from Real Madrid is not about an imminent change of coach. So what I can tell you is that Real Madrid communications were not in terms of ‘Okay, we have decided to fire Alonso.’ So the story of Alonso being guaranteed to be fired if he lost the game with Man City was never confirmed, and Real Madrid confirmed that this was not the case.

“Now obviously results must change. There is an important game with Alaves and the feeling internally at Real Madrid is that they want to give Alonso one more chance to change the situation.”