Liverpool: Fresh Salah ‘scapegoat’ claim made against Slot as transfer decision is ‘expected’ soon

An Egyptian journalist has taken aim at Liverpool boss Arne Slot over his treatment of Reds forward Mohamed Salah this season.

It was announced in March that Salah will be departing Liverpool at the end of the season with rumours already building as to where he could end up next.

In early December, Salah caused a stir by accusing Liverpool of making him a scapegoat during their poor displays at the back end of 2025, with the Liverpool forward featuring on the bench more often than usual.

Slot and the Reds hierarchy made the joint decision to drop him for their next match against Inter Milan before peace talks led to Salah playing against Brighton.

Reports at the time indicated that Slot, the board and Salah had agreed to put their differences aside until the end of the season, when the Egypt international will leave.

Salah has played more since but El Balad and Al Qahera News journalist Magdy Salama has shown his frustration at the Egyptian failing to get on the pitch in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

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Salama told Foot Mercato: “I think Mohamed Salah deserved better treatment, particularly from the club’s management and coache.

“Liverpool’s poor season made Salah a scapegoat for the team’s poor performances, but in my opinion, it wasn’t his fault. The departure of influential players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, as well as the decline in form of the midfielders, affected the entire team.

“If you asked any Liverpool fan, or any fan of Premier League football in general, or of Egypt in particular, they would tell you that Salah would start against PSG given his crucial role in the Reds’ lineup and his exceptional ability to decide big games.

“However, it seems that Slot’s stubbornness cost him a 2-0 defeat, as Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.”

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On the Liverpool forward’s future, Salama continued: “Mohamed Salah hasn’t yet decided on his next destination. I believe he is capable of continuing his career in Europe, whether in Spain, France, or Italy

“No one can deny Salah’s immense talent, and although there are offers from Saudi Arabia and the United States on the horizon, he is expected to make his next decision in the near future, before the World Cup.”

Speaking earlier this season, Salah lashed out at the club and the manager, he said: “I’ve done so much for this club. Everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench – I don’t know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That’s how I feel.

“I don’t know why it always happens to me. ‘We throw Mo under the bus, because he’s the problem.’ I don’t think I’m the problem.

“The club made a lot of promises this summer, so far, I’ve been benched three games in a row. You can’t say they’ve kept their promises.”