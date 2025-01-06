Salah slammed for ‘screwing’ Liverpool with Reds chiefs ‘almost in tears’ over contract saga

Mohamed Salah is “holding Liverpool to a huge ransom” with the Reds board “almost in tears” over his contract saga, according to former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley.

Liverpool have reportedly tabled at least one offer for the Egypt international this season but there is yet to be a resolution with his contract expiring in the summer.

The Reds aren’t keen on offering a long-term deal to any player over 30 with Salah also on huge wages and likely to be asking Liverpool to match or improve his terms.

Salah has been in incredible form for Liverpool this season with the Egyptian contributing 18 goals and 13 assists in 19 Premier League matches.

That has only ramped up the pressure on Liverpool to give him what he wants with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offering him a contract now Salah is free to speak to foreign clubs.

And Salah recently revealed that his representatives and Liverpool are still “far away from any progress” over a new contract and insisted that it’s now likely to be his “last six months” at Anfield.

Salah told Sky Sports last week: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

Despite Salah’s brilliant form this season, ex-Premier League midfielder Burley reckons Salah is “screwing” Liverpool “to the ground” with his demands.

Burley told ESPN: “The Liverpool executives – they are lying on the floor at the moment.

“They’re almost in tears because they’ve probably made this guy the most magnificent offer and he is screwing them to the ground. He doesn’t have to say anything. There’s a big game this weekend – he could have let his representatives say yay or nay behind the scenes.

“He’s not serving the ball back over the net to Liverpool, he’s throwing a hundred balls up and serving an ace with every one of them. He’s holding Liverpool to a huge ransom at this moment so this is a very difficult scenario financially.”