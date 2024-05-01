Liverpool: Souness reckons Salah made Ronaldo-esque secret deal with Klopp

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah agreed that the Egypt international would stay for one more campaign before leaving at the end of 2023/24.

Salah has contributed 24 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season but his heated exchange on the touchline with Klopp on Saturday in their 2-2 draw against West Ham has sparked more discussion about his future.

The Egyptian was subject of a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer and there is already speculation that he could be the subject of more interest in the next transfer window.

Saudi clubs reportedly remain interested and would have to pay in excess of £70m if they wanted to land him this summer but Salah has not given anything away over his future.

But Souness reckons Salah has already struck an agreement with Liverpool and Klopp to leave in the summer in a Cristiano Ronaldo-style agreement.

When asked if Salah could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Souness said on talkSPORT: “I think there’s a real chance.

“There’s every chance he did a deal with Liverpool at the end of last season saying he’ll give them one more year and then go. A bit like [Cristiano] Ronaldo did at Manchester United before going off to Real Madrid.

“I think there’s every possibility that is the case. Salah is 32 now, he’s been marvellous for Liverpool, but I think he’s had his head turned by the Saudi interest.

“I think there’s every chance he will move to Saudi this summer.”

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Liverpool want to keep Salah next season with FSG CEO of football Michael Edwards “a big fan” of the forward.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool’s intention is very clear – they want to continue with Mohamed Salah. Michael Edwards is now back at the club and he’s a big fan of Salah, having signed him from Roma back in 2017. Edwards still wants to continue with Salah, and he believes the Egyptian can be an important part of the present and future project at Liverpool.

“A new contract for Salah could even be a topic of discussion, but we’ll have to wait for there to be a direct meeting between Salah and Liverpool. New manager Arne Slot will be involved in this discussion, for sure, so let’s see how this will go.

“Salah has always been super committed and super professional, let’s see how it will be in this meeting, but Liverpool will send a clear message to Salah – that they want to continue with him.”