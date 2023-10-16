Liverpool: Salah stance ‘clear’ with Saudi to ‘try again’ as interest ‘remains’ after failed £100m bid

Fabrizio Romano says Saudi Arabian clubs will try to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2024.

Al-Ittihad failed to land the Egyptian forward in the summer transfer window, leaving their interest a little too late in the day.

Had they put big money on the table in July or June, the Reds might have at least considered it, but bidding with less than two weeks left in the window was never going to work.

Replacing a regular starter in the last fortnight of a transfer window is a very tough task and replacing someone of Salah’s calibre would be impossible.

The biggest story of the summer was the huge amount of money spent in Saudi Arabia, with the likes of Neymar and Karim Benzema joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Salah has started the season very well, scoring five goals and providing four assists in eight Premier League appearances.

Renewed interest in January is unlikely to tempt Liverpool into a sale but the Saudi Pro League are expected to make a big move for the 31-year-old next year.

This is according to Romano, who says the Reds’ stance is clear: Salah is not for sale.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano said he ‘respects’ Liverpool for ‘remaining strong in their position’ despite receiving bids worth ‘more than £100m’ for Salah.

It is noted that ‘interest from Saudi remains’ and they ‘want to try again’ in 2024.

Liverpool are eager to avoid any form of ‘distraction’ a couple of months into the new season and ‘do not want too many rumours’ as ‘they are not negotiating’ at this moment.

Romano notes that Saudi Pro League director of football, Michael Emenalo, is a big fan of Salah and would love to bring him to the Gulf State.

“Mo is welcome at any time,” Emenalo said earlier this year. “Mo is my personal favourite.

“There are many world-class players showing interest. It’s a place where you can go and have fun and definitely improve their economics.”

Should Salah leave Anfield next year, Jurgen Klopp will look to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to the Mirror.

Sane would apparently cost north of £80m, with Bayern reluctant to sell and are actually keen to offer the German international a new contract.

The 27-year-old scored 39 goals and made 46 assists in 135 appearances for Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles.

