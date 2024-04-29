Liverpool ‘fully expect’ Salah to stay next season after Klopp bust-up with rumours of £70m exit swirling

Mohamed Salah is likely to stay at Liverpool next season.

Liverpool are preparing for next season with Mohamed Salah as a key member of Arne Slot’s squad, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Salah, for so long the Reds’ chief attacking inspiration, was involved in a touchline row with manager Jurgen Klopp after being named on the bench for the Merseysiders’ damaging 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The result dealt another blow to Liverpool’s already slim hopes of winning the Premier League title in Klopp’s final season.

The flashpoint came just before Salah was introduced to the action in the 79th minute, with fellow substitute Darwin Nunez stepping in to act as peacemaker.

Salah added further to the controversy after the game when he refused to discuss the matter with reporters, saying only: “There’s going to be a fire today if I speak.”

Klopp, however, tried to play down the incident after his team failed to find a late winner at the London Stadium.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room and that is done for me,” Klopp said.

There had already been rumours that Salah could leave Liverpool this summer with claims Saudi Arabian clubs could look to bid upwards of £70m for the Egypt international.

The Saudi Pro League want to make Salah the face of their competition with Al-Ittihad bidding £150m for his services last summer.

David Ornstein: Liverpool ‘fully expect’ Salah to be at Anfield next season

However, The Athletic journalist Ornstein insists that Liverpool ‘fully expect’ Salah ‘to stay this summer and are planning on the basis of him being part of their squad for next season.’

Despite heading towards the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool in the summer, Ornstein adds that ‘Salah has given no indication of wanting to exit, which marries with Liverpool’s desire, and it is anticipated he will remain at Anfield.’

On the heated exhange with Klopp, Ornstein continues: ‘There has been no suggestion of internal concern about the incident and even if there was an issue between them it is fairly irrelevant given Klopp’s impending departure.’

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s record goalscorer, understands why Salah might have had the “hump” with Klopp on Saturday.

The former Newcastle United striker said on Match of the Day: “We don’t know what Klopp has said to him – he’s obviously said something that’s riled him.

“He’s obviously got the right hump with being left out and probably rightly so, even though he’s not hit the heights that Mo Salah has done over the years.

“We’re guessing as to what Jurgen has said to him but I understand if Mo has got the right hump because of the number of times he’s been Liverpool’s saviour, Liverpool’s superstar.