Liverpool: £70m Salah transfer now ‘suits both parties’ as Romano gives update after Klopp row

TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist reckons a transfer away from Liverpool Mohamed Salah is now likely to “suit both parties” this summer after his argument with Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds drew 2-2 against West Ham to all but end their hopes of winning the Premier League title with a Michail Antonio equaliser 13 minutes from time giving the Hammers a share of the spoils.

Ally McCoist: It just looks to me that he might be moving

Liverpool are still one point behind second-placed Manchester City and three points adrift of Arsenal but they have now played one more games than the Gunners and two more than the Citizens.

To make matters worse, Salah – who was left out of Liverpool’ starting XI on Saturday – was involved in a touchline argument with Klopp before entering the pitch as a substitute.

The Liverpool boss dismissed it as resolved in dressing room but Salah fanned the flames by telling reporters: “If I speak today, there will be fire.”

Salah has been linked with a £70m move to Saudi Arabia after Al-Ittihad failed last summer with an offer of £150m as the Saudi Pro League looks to make the Egyptian the face of their league.

READ MORE: Salah ‘should never play for Liverpool again’ after ‘disrespecting’ Klopp in a way Ronaldo wouldn’t

When asked if he thinks Salah will now leave in the summer, McCoist told TNT Sports: “Yes, I do actually to tell you the truth. I think he has been one of the best players we have seen in this league.

“I think he’s been nothing short of fantastic for Liverpool, but his form has dipped and I don’t think anyone can argue with that. It just looks to me and it is guesswork, that he might be moving.

“I think it might be one of these situations where it suits both parties and it might suit Mo Salah to move on and it might suit Liverpool to go on and reinvest in the money they get for him.”

Fellow pundit and former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch added: “I am not a lip reader so I can’t tell exactly what they are saying [but] it didn’t look good. It doesn’t look good for the club.

“I think Mo Salah is a player who has started the majority of games for Liverpool and he will be fuming. I have been in that position and I would have been fuming to be on the bench. I think players like that who expect to start are never happy, but no one likes to see this on the side of the pitch between the manager and a real key player.”

“Not good — not good at all,” McCoist added. “Particularly when you see Salah coming back to have another bite and then one of his teammates looks like he has to intervene.

“Listen, we have both been in dressing rooms when it happens and you don’t agree with what the manager has said and there’s crosswords, but it does not look good. That kind of stuff should be behind closed doors.”

Fabrizio Romano: It’s clearly a tense situation at Liverpool

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on a potential summer transfer for Salah after what was a “clearly a tense situation” on Saturday.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “April has been a really poor month for Liverpool, and there was a major incident on the pitch yesterday in the 2-2 draw with West Ham. Liverpool have collapsed recently, going out of the FA Cup, the Europa League, and also losing some key games in the Premier League.

“It’s also not been the best moment for Mohamed Salah in particular, with the Egyptian forward scoring just two goals across March and April in the Premier League, one in March and one in April, so not what you’d expect from a player of his quality, and at the worst possible time for Jurgen Klopp as it looks like being an unhappy end to his time as manager at Liverpool.

“So, what happened between Salah and Klopp at West Ham yesterday? Salah was on the touch-line ready to enter for the final minutes of the game, then he had an altercation with Klopp, the situation was quite tense, and Darwin Nunez tried to calm things down. Then after the game, Klopp said the case was closed after being discussed in the dressing room, and when asked if it was the same for Salah, Klopp said yes, that was his feeling.

“But then Salah himself, as he was leaving the stadium and asked by journalists in the mixed zone, said: ‘If I speak today, there will be fire.’

“So, a strong message from Salah as he was leaving the stadium. Obviously Klopp and Salah will now talk about this again in the next days, but it’s clearly a tense situation. Remember as well that Salah had transfer interest from Saudi clubs a year ago, and they could return again in the summer, so let’s see what will happen and what he will decide to do. Last summer he was very professional, Liverpool didn’t want to sell him and he decided to accept that, but now he has to decide with new directors and under new manager Arne Slot.

“I wasn’t there so I can’t give much more information than that. I’m just sad to see two legends of the club having an argument on touchline, but sometimes it can happen when results are not positive. Salah’s future will be decided at the end of the season, not now; for Liverpool it was crucial to prepare new project and they have now new manager, new directors, all set.”

READ MORE: Five reasons why Gary Lineker’s The Rest Is Football trumps Gary Neville’s Stick to Football