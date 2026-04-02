Salah swap deal mooted as Liverpool eye Brazilian with Napoli emerging as a ‘serious competitor’

Liverpool could see Marcos Leonardo arrive from Al-Hilal in the summer with Mohamed Salah potentially going in the other direction, according to reports.

The Reds announced last week that Salah will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after nine years at the Premier League club.

Liverpool have made his future clear early so that Reds fans have the opportunity to properly say goodbye to the living legend before the end of the season.

The Merseysiders have been planning for his potential departure for a long time with rumours of interest from the Saudi Pro League existing for years.

After the news broke, the Egyptian’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, insisted that he doesn’t yet know where Salah will end up next term and that means no-one else does either.

Salah’s agent wrote on X: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows.”

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Hugo Ekitike has been in brilliant form for Liverpool this season, while fellow new signing Alexander Isak has struggled to make an impact because of injury.

And Salah could reportedly help Liverpool sign a new forward this summer to help out the duo with the Reds apparently interested in a deal to sign Leonardo from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

SportsBoom suggest Salah, who has been heavily linked with Al-Hilal, could head in the other direction as he would ‘fill the void’ left by Leonardo.

The report adds: “Liverpool wants to rejuvenate the rotation in its attacking line and revitalise the Brazilian tradition. Leonardo’s ability to function both as a central striker and a “false nine” is an invaluable trait for Liverpool’s fluid frontline.

‘Liverpool’s biggest trump card in this transfer is the ‘Champions League and trophy-guaranteed’ project they can offer the player. Additionally, the club’s historical ties with Brazilian players may lead Leonardo to favour a move to Anfield.’

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Reports in Spain are claiming that Serie A side Napoli are ‘a serious competitor’ for Salah with ‘the sporting project at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could entice the striker to return to a championship he knows well’.

Salah has also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer with San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour revealing his interest in the Liverpool star.

Mansour told talkSPORT last week: “I would think any team around the world would be interested.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great professional, he’s maintained his athleticism and his professionalism.

“But the way we manage San Diego Football Club, like any business I manage, I have people that are responsible.

“In the management, we have Tyler Heaps, who’s a great sporting director, we have Mikey Varas, who’s a great coach – they’re the ones that will decide these things.

“Of course, we have to see how the fit is with the style of play we have.

“He’s done amazing things for Liverpool. If you go anywhere in the Middle East, not even Egypt, you’ll see Liverpool shirts with Mo Salah on the back. He’s world class.

“As an Egyptian, my origin is Egyptian, I’m a British citizen now, I’m proud to be British also, it means a lot to me to see somebody that has maintained that level of professionalism.”