Departing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been backed to re-join AS Roma on one condition, while there is an “obvious” next move.

Last week, Salah and Liverpool confirmed that he will exit the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The two parties have decided that an exit is right for all parties following his decline in form this season and recent fallout with head coach Arne Slot.

It has become clear this season that the Liverpool star’s best days are behind him, but he will not be short of options in the coming months.

Saudi Pro League, European and MLS sides have been linked with Salah in recent days, but European football expert Andy Brassell thinks he could return to Roma if he’s willing to accept a pay decrease.

“Money is presumably important to everyone,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

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“We all want to look after our family’s future and I wouldn’t criticise anyone for that. However, if money was Mo Salah’s only consideration surely he could have made the Saudi move happen already.

“If he was that into the idea, we would know about it, and in terms of the public record we have very little idea of what Mo Salah is thinking about.

“It is assumed he would go to Saudi Arabia because he’s an Arab superstar and he would be the biggest thing ever in terms of the Saudi Pro League but in terms of what he wants, he stayed at Liverpool for a reason.

“He had nothing more to prove there, he had done it all really – he could have made more money going somewhere else but from a romantic perspective, him going back to Roma is beautiful.

“I love it and it would be amazing if he could spend his last couple of years at the Stadio Olimpico in a Roma shirt.

“He would be incredible, he would be the best player in the league.”

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Alternatively, Brassell has explained why a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray or Fenerbahce could be an “obvious choice” for Salah.

“I think they’re an obvious choice. If you’re talking about a desire to go and succeed in a Muslim country, Turkey is the place,” Brassell added.

“It was interesting when Nicolas Anelka went to Fenerbahce, he felt quite strongly that he wanted to go and play in a Muslim country at that point in his career and it did a lot for him – it really changed him on a footballing and a personal level.

“The other side is you can get the biggest wages in Europe by playing for one of the biggest clubs in the Super Lig. You wouldn’t earn as much as you would in the Middle East but more than you would at another Premier League club and definitely more than you would at a Serie A club.

“You get to play in the Champions League and play in front of full stadiums where you would be worshipped. It does seem to tick a lot of boxes if you are Mo Salah, we can’t underestimate how quiet he has been on what he wants to do next.

“Maybe it takes him a few months or after the World Cup to decide but when he wants something he is not quiet about it.”

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