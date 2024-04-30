Liverpool: Salah touchline threat to Klopp revealed after he ‘slapped’ Reds manager

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah were involved in a heated exchange on the touchline on Saturday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah threatened to get sent off during his heated touchline exchange with Jurgen Klopp on Saturday in their 2-2 draw against West Ham, according to a lip reader.

The Reds were eager to bounce back after a painful midweek loss in the Merseyside derby and Klopp dropped Salah to the bench in an attempt to jolt his weary team into form.

While they established a 2-1 lead midway through the second half at London Stadium, Michail Antonio effectively ended their faint Premier League title hopes when he headed home an equaliser for West Ham with 13 minutes left.

Salah had been waiting to come on before Antonio’s goal and was involved in an animated conversation with Klopp.

It ended with fellow substitute Darwin Nunez being forced to push team-mate Salah away before they entered the fray, but they could not find a late winner in the capital.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room and that is done for me,” Klopp insisted.

Asked if Salah was OK with it, Klopp claimed: “That was my impression.”

However, when Salah walked through the mixed zone at West Ham and was asked to stop, he admitted: “There’s gonna be a fire today if I speak.”

Jamie Carragher tried not to take sides after the incident but did criticise Salah for his comments in the mixed zone, which have reignited speculation.

Carragher wrote on X: “Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are both LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides!

“Salah is frustrated and angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing and at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

“Mo was daft with his comment in the moved [mixed] zone but let’s let them sort it out and enjoy the last few weeks together.

“They’ve been a massive help to each other in all that’s been achieved at the club!”

After analysing footage of Salah’s exchange with Klopp, professional lip reader John Cassidy explained to Sport Bible: “When Klopp tried to shake hands with Salah, Salah just feebly slapped Klopp’s hand.”

Salah then apparently said: “There’s nothing I can do about that, nothing.”

Cassidy added: “Klopp’s reply was obscured, indicating Salah wasn’t ready as quickly as Klopp liked it to be. Klopp walked over and irritated Salah by saying something to him.”

Before Liverpool forward Salah finally said: “I will, I will get a red card, after seven years, after seven years’ service, after seven years!”

