According to reports, Mohamed Salah is expected to ‘agree’ on his next move ‘immediately’ after the ‘frontrunner’ to sign him was revealed.

Earlier this week, Liverpool and Salah announced that the forward will leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Towards the end of last season, Salah‘s superb form was rewarded with a new two-year contract until 2027, but he has massively declined this term, and a summer exit is the right move for all parties.

The Reds and Salah have also agreed that he will depart on a free transfer, and this should give the 33-year-old more options for his next move.

European, MLS and Saudi Pro League sides have been linked with Salah, but a report this week claimed long-term suitors Al-Ittihad are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign him after they had a £150m bid rejected in 2023.

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Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Salah is ‘to agree a Saudi Pro League deal immediately’ as the Middle East is his ‘most likely destination’.

“I don’t think it’s straightforward, but undoubtedly Saudi Arabia is the place that is most likely to be his destination,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“They’ve had a long-term interest in Mohamed Salah, he’s been seen as the potential poster boy of the league and the Middle East.

“Obviously, they tried to sign him in 2023 when Al Ittihad had had that £150million bid turned down by Liverpool, and that interest hasn’t gone away.

“With it now confirmed that he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer, that Saudi interest will ramp up, there’s no doubt about that.

“At the moment, you would say a move to the Saudi Pro League is most likely for Salah.”

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Former Liverpool player Gary McAllister agrees that the Saudi Pro League is the likely next step for Salah, though he does not think it would be a “financial decision”.

“Yeah, you’d think so,” McAllister told Grosvenor Casinos when asked whether Salah is likely to move to the Saudi Pro League.

“But who knows, maybe he fancies a change of lifestyle somewhere else, like MLS. I don’t know what he’s thinking at all.

“Would it be a financial decision? I’m not sure. I think he’s already on a decent salary. But a lot of the pointers suggest Saudi Arabia. That said, I still think there’s a wee bit left in his legs.”

He added: “Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo was the big one for the Saudi league when he moved there.”

“I think because of where Mo Salah comes from geographically, moving to that region might appeal to him even more. In the Middle East, he is a proper superstar, so that would be a massive boost for the league.”

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