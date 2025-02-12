Al-Hilal confirm plans to sign Salah and Liverpool ‘will allow’ early exit after ‘approach’

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has confirmed that he wants the club to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to first place in the Premier League, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who Liverpool have a game in hand on.

It has not been all rosy for Slot, though, with the contract situations of Liverpool trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk causing him a headache.

All three are key players and yet to sign new deals, with their current contracts running out at the end of the season and the trio have been able to talk to foreign clubs since the beginning of January.

They would all be a big loss for Liverpool but the Reds would find it particularly tricky to replace Salah’s 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this season, Salah said that it’s his “last year” at Liverpool after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract.

When asked in January whether he thought this was his final season at Anfield, Salah said: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”

When asked about potentially winning the Premier League this term, Salah added: “It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.”

Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Saudi Pro League chiefs made an ‘approach’ to Liverpool in order to see if ending the Egyptian’s contract early would be a possibility.

Jacobs explained:

‘Saudi dealmakers have approached Liverpool over Mohammed Salah to understand the club’s position on terminating the Egyptian’s contract this summer. ‘Salah is still engaged in contract renewal talks with Liverpool, and there remains optimism within the club he will extend, but Saudi Pro League chiefs are also intent on signing the Liverpool attacker for Al-Hilal in time for the Club World Cup. ‘The Saudi Arabian Football Federation will take FIFA up on a so-called ‘exceptional window’ between June 1-10, allowing clubs to make signings in time for the new 32-team tournament in America. However, getting Salah in time, should he choose to leave Liverpool, would require him ending his Liverpool contract almost a full month early.

‘Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo has an excellent relationship with Salah. And there is little need to formally re-approach Salah with fresh terms, since the previous financials from Al-Ittihad’s summer 2023 offer remain on the table. ‘Back then, a £150m verbal bid was made and rejected by FSG chief Mike Gordon. Saudi dealmakers were respectful of Liverpool’s position at the time, and maintain an amicable relationship with the club. ‘Rather than pushing Salah to decide during the winter window, his ongoing talks with Liverpool, and own timescale to make a decision, have been respected. Contact has instead been made with Liverpool to establish whether there would be a cost in signing the Egyptian shortly before his current deal ends. ‘GiveMeSport understands Liverpool will allow Salah to leave his current deal early if he doesn’t extend, and without cost to Hilal, if he chooses to exit Anfield for Saudi.’

And now Al-Hilal manager Jesus has revealed that he’d love Salah in his team at the end of the season with the Egyptian ideal for his playing style.

Jesus said: “I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team.”