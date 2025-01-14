Liverpool: Salah set to become ‘highest-paid footballer in world’ with transfer ‘very close’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to become the ‘highest-paid footballer in the world’ with Al-Ittihad ‘very close’ to sealing a transfer, according to reports.

The Reds have so far failed to convince the Egypt international to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the current season.

There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have made an attractive offer for the Liverpool star as he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs now that he’s entered the final six months of his deal.

And the Egyptian hinted recently that it’s likely to be his “last six months” at Anfield with contract talks with Liverpool still at a standstill.

Salah told Sky Sports earlier this month: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad is ‘very close’ to signing Salah with the Liverpool forward apparently ‘aiming to leave Anfield at the end of the season’.

Al-Ittihad are now ’emerging as the leading contender, willing to offer him a contract that could make him the highest-paid footballer in the world’.

The Middle Eastern club, ‘with the financial backing of the Saudi project, seems determined to do everything necessary to attract the striker’ and the ‘financial offer they are preparing is unprecedented’.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is concerned about Arne Slot’s side if Salah was injured for any amount of time during the Premier League run-in.

Murphy told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “I think the best teams in the world generally rely on one. If you look at Haaland at City in the last couple of years, they’ve been heavily reliant on him. Arsenal more so on Saka.

“I think it’s better and a more ideal situation if other players are chipping in more. We’re starting to see Diaz become a bigger goal threat especially when he plays in more central areas. Gakpo can chip in but can do more. Jota’s fit again and we know his goals to games ratio.

“At the moment it’s not as important but it would be vitally important if Salah was to miss some games. I think the potential of the Liverpool front line is good enough. Although not all of them are playing to the levels that we may expect. Darwin Nunez might be an example of that.

“I think there’s capabilities within all of them to do more. So yes, they are reliant on Salah and it’s only going to be a concern if he gets injured, I suppose. At the moment, Liverpool look really dangerous in attacking areas and he’s part of that. He’s not the only person who looks dangerous. I think Liverpool would still score goals. They wouldn’t want to lose him for a long period of time.”

