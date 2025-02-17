Liverpool star ‘closer than ever to staying’ as he ‘negotiates a last-minute offer’

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Mohamed Salah is now ‘closer than ever to staying’ at Liverpool as the Reds make a big last-minute push to secure his future, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a brilliant first season under Arne Slot with the Dutchman guiding them to first place in the Premier League table, seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

It has not been all rosy for Slot, though, with the contract situations of Liverpool trio Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk causing him a headache.

All three are key players and yet to sign new deals, with their current contracts running out at the end of the season and the trio have been able to talk to foreign clubs since the beginning of January.

They would all be a big loss for Liverpool but the Reds would find it particularly tricky to replace Salah’s 28 goals and 19 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this season, Salah said that it’s his “last year” at Liverpool after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract.

There have been strong rumours that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are preparing a huge offer to take Salah to the Middle East in the summer with their manager Jorge Jesus confirming that he wants to sign the Egyptian.

But now reports in Spain claim that Salah ‘negotiates a last-minute offer that turns the Premier League upside down’ and the Egypt international ‘is now considering renewing his contract’ at Liverpool.

Salah ‘has begun to negotiate a possible renewal with the Anfield club’ and is ‘reconsidering his future thanks to the impact of Arne Slot on the team’.

The report adds:

‘With Liverpool fighting for the Premier League and with serious aspirations in the Champions League , Salah feels that he can continue competing for the most important titles in Europe without having to leave. This factor, added to the confidence that Slot has given him, has made the Egyptian reconsider his decision to leave.’

After reports of a potential €200m deal over three years on offer for Salah in Saudi Arabia, Liverpool ‘have reacted and are preparing an improved renewal offer to convince him to stay’.

The report finishes by saying that the ‘outcome of this story is still uncertain’ but that Salah ‘is closer than ever to staying at Anfield’.

And that will be music to Stan Collymore’s ears with the former Liverpool striker insisting recently that the Reds “must do everything they can to keep” Salah.

Collymore told William Hill Vegas: “Liverpool must do everything they can to keep Mohamed Salah. Players who can score 25 to 30 Premier League goals a season don’t grow on trees.

“The club only needs to pay his wages for another two or three seasons, which is a far more sensible investment than trying to find a replacement who can deliver the same numbers — because, right now, that player simply doesn’t exist.

“Look at why Manchester City are paying Erling Haaland so much — because elite-level goalscorers are rare. You can talk about talents like Jean-Philippe Mateta or Ollie Watkins, but can they consistently deliver 25 or more goals a season?

“The likes of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are now past their peak, so there aren’t options that match what Salah brings currently.

“Salah will want to stay if he’s earning wages comparable to Kevin De Bruyne or Haaland at City. If you were Salah, you’d look at your contributions to Liverpool and think, ‘I’ve done as much for my club as they have for theirs.’ You can see why he’s asking the question.”

Collymore added: “If Liverpool win the Champions League, then Mohamed Salah will win the Ballon d’Or.

“For years, the award was dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but now the criteria are shifting — it’s about whether a player is performing at their absolute peak and directly influencing their team’s success. Salah fits that perfectly.”