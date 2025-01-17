Saudi Arabia chairman of the general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh has dropped a transfer hint over the future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are having a great season with Arne Slot leading them to top position in the Premier League after 20 matches, while they are also leading the Champions League group stage with two games remaining.

Liverpool are currently four points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League with Slot’s men also boasting a game in hand on the Gunners and their other rivals.

Despite his brilliant start at Liverpool, Slot has had to deal with some off-field issues with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts expiring at the end of June.

The Reds have so far failed to convince Egypt international Salah to sign a new contract with his deal running out at the end of the current season.

There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have made an attractive offer for the Liverpool star, while there is reportedly a world-record deal on the table from Saudi Arabia too, as he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs now that he’s entered the final six months of his deal.

And the Egyptian hinted recently that it’s likely to be his “last six months” at Anfield with contract talks with Liverpool still at a standstill.

Salah told Sky Sports earlier this month: “So far, yes. It’s the last six months.

“There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?

“Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 A reminder: ridiculous new Haaland contract is actually all about Liverpool

👉 Man Utd emerge as shock ‘main candidate’ for Liverpool star after £70m bid rejected

👉 Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid plan for January transfer revealed as Keane slams Liverpool star

And now Turki Alalshikh, who has been behind boxing superfights in Riyadh including Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, dropped a big hint on Facebook that Salah could be off to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

The Saudi advisor posted a smiling picture of Salah wearing an Al-Hilal shirt to his 15 million Facebook followers with a string of emojis.

It comes a day after Saudi newspaper journalist Khalid Qinan told Mega FM that Salah had agreed to join Al-Hilal, while claiming Liverpool team-mate Van Dijk was also heading there.

Qinan said: “Salah will not be the only one joining Al Hilal; his Dutch teammate Virgil van Dijk has also agreed to join the club,” before adding: “It’s over for Liverpool.”

While Sport Center added more fuel to the rumours by outlining the deal that Al-Hilal are said to be negotiating with Salah.

The report states: “Al-Hilal are negotiating a deal worth 150 million Saudi riyals (£14m) – 300 million over two years.

“These are negotiations with Mohamed Salah over a summer transfer.

“Our sources also say that negotiations are underway with Liverpool management and coach Arne Slot about Al Hilal’s current needs, as well as the remaining six months of Salah’s contract.

“Sources also confirm that the recruitment committee officials met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez during the Spanish Super Cup regarding the signing of Vinicius Junior for one of the fund’s clubs in the winter period.

“They promised another meeting, but so far nothing new has happened regarding this matter.”