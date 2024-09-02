The comments made by Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Manchester United were reportedly part of a ‘carefully constructed strategy’.

Salah‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire at the end of this season. Defensive pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat.

The sensational Liverpool attacker has benefitted from having a full pre-season and he’s made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Egypt international provided a goal and two assists in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Man Utd on Sunday. Overall, he has three goals and three assists in his three Premier League matches this season.

Speaking post-match, Salah caused a stir as he claimed Sunday’s match could be his “last time” at Old Trafford.

“I had a good summer, I had a long time just to stay with myself and try to think positive because as you know it’s my last year in the club,” Salah said.

“I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it but I just feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.

“I was coming to the game, I was saying ‘look, it could be the last time (at Old Trafford)’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I’m just, like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

A report from Football Insider has revealed the ‘truth’ about this ‘Liverpool bombshell’, with his ‘unexpected early-season media blitz part of a carefully constructed strategy to build his profile and coax the club into offering him a new contract’.

Regarding Salah’s ‘private’ preference, the report claims.

‘Salah’s current three-year deal is due to expire next June, when he will be free to accept what will surely be many highly lucrative offers from rival clubs, including the riches expected from Saudi Arabia. ‘It’s believed that, privately, the forward wants to stay at Anfield beyond next June as he hopes to smash club and Premier League records and be remembered as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever player. ‘However, the Egypt international will not want to accept a pay cut or less valuable contract as he enters his mid-30s.’

A report from Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy claims Salah’s “preference is to remain at Liverpool”, but she has pointed out a “significant” detail.

Reddy tweeted: “My understanding is Mo Salah’s preference is to remain at Liverpool but it is not his job to push for that. His performances speak for itself.

“Salah believes he still has a few years at the highest level, competing for top prizes while breaking records.

“It is significant that no-one at Liverpool has approached him yet to discuss a new contract. Why would the club wait so long to start the process if they want to keep Salah?”