Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Turkey

Liverpool ‘have no plans to keep’ Mohamed Salah despite claims from a team-mate that he could still remain at Anfield ahead of next season.

The Reds announced in March that Salah would leave at the end of the season in order to give Liverpool supporters an opportunity to say goodbye properly to a club legend.

Part of the statement at the time read: ‘Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season.

‘The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

‘Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.’

Salah’s international team-mate, Ahmed El-Shenawy, said earlier this week that the Egpytian “could still stay” after Liverpool with still no update on the forward’s future.

READ: Tottenham ‘ahead of’ Liverpool for £39m ‘bargain’ signing amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

El-Shenawy told ON Time Sports: “The prospect of leaving Liverpool has affected Mo psychologically, but the situation might change and he could still stay with the team,

“He even told me that he doesn’t know anything about his future yet.”

Following the comments, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, posted on X: “Mohamed is doing perfectly fine and neither he nor I prefer to discuss sensitive future plans with people not involved in them.

“Both he and I are very private about these things.

“Yes, people may ask and they may get a standard polite response but that’s about it.”

Liverpool ‘have no plans to keep’ Salah

But reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, who also provided an update on Cody Gakpo’s future, insisted that Liverpool ‘have no plans to keep’ Salah despite El-Shenawy’s comments;

READ: Tottenham ‘ahead of’ Liverpool for £39m ‘bargain’ signing amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Cody Gakpo hasn’t told Liverpool directly he wants to leave.

‘However, there has been recent interest in Gakpo from Italy, and Bayern from last summer.

‘Liverpool not actively looking to sell and have noted the fee on Anthony Gordon’s £70m Barcelona move, which would inform their valuation.

‘Gakpo is well contracted until 2030.

‘Liverpool also have no plans to keep Mo Salah despite comments from Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy that “things could change”.’

After new Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildrim claimed he could bring Salah to the Turkish side if he won the election campaign, Ertan Torunogullari, the director of football under previous president Sadettin Saran, insists that the Liverpool forward is “very keen” on joining the Super Lig club.

Torunogullari said: “He (Salah) was very keen on coming to Türkiye.

“The meetings he had with us were extremely positive. We had established common ground with him on many issues, including his salary.

“If the new administration makes such a request, I believe Salah will wear the Fenerbahce jersey. We would gladly work with the new administration on negotiations.”

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