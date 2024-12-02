Salah ‘unexpected fate’ at Liverpool revealed as he waves ‘goodbye’ amid Lineker claim

Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is “interested in staying” amid the latest reports claiming he will join Inter Milan.

The Reds have been in brilliant form so far this season with Arne Slot leading Liverpool to top of the Premier League with 11 wins from 13 matches.

Liverpool are 11 points clear of defending champions Man City after their 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side – who are now fifth – at Anfield on Sunday.

Slot couldn’t have wished for a better start to his tenure at Anfield after taking over from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The Liverpool boss has also had a few off-field issues to deal with this season as Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season.

There has been speculation that the trio could leave Anfield in the summer on free transfers, although it now looks likely that Van Dijk will imminently sign a new contract.

After revealing a contract renewal offer had not been made by Liverpool, Salah once again hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain after the Reds’ win over Man City.

Salah told Sky Sports: “That was in my head. This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield], so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

But former England striker Lineker thinks Salah’s comments and hints about his Liverpool future means he will probably stay at Anfield.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Did you see Mo Salah again saying, well, you know, this is probably the last game I’ll play against Manchester City at Anfield, so it had to be a really good one.

“The way he’s saying these things, I think it’s almost part of his negotiations that he’s, I think, genuinely is interested in staying.

“Because I think if he was going to go, I think he’d be quiet on things like that. Now I might be wrong. I’m only guessing on this, but time will tell.”

However, reports in Spain have claimed that Salah faces an ‘unexpected fate’ with the Liverpool forward set to wave ‘goodbye’ to Anfield and the Premier League.

A move to Inter Milan now ‘stands out above the rest’ with the Italian giants setting their sights ‘on Salah as the key piece to further increase their competitiveness in both Serie A and the Champions League’.

The Inter Milan board ‘dream of an attack formed by Salah and Lautaro Martinez, a duo that promises to be lethal and that could consolidate the team as one of the most feared on the continent’.

To Salah ‘this option is particularly attractive’ after a successful spell at Roma earlier in his career and a transfer to Inter ‘would be a way of closing the circle and returning to a stage where he was always valued’.

