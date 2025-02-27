Reliable journalist James Pearce insists he’s “confident” that Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will sign new contracts at Anfield.

The Reds have had an amazing season in the Premier League so far with Arne Slot’s side leading the Premier League by 13 points to second-placed Arsenal.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start as the new Liverpool manager with Liverpool reaching the League Cup final and into the last-16 of the Champions League.

The only real mark on his record this season was their 1-0 defeat to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup but Slot has had a few off-field issues to deal with.

Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer and there is little sign that any of them will be renewing.

Egypt international Salah – who has reportedly been the subject of a ‘last minute offer’ from Inter Milan – dropped another hint that he could leave in the summer in an interview with Steve McManaman on Wednesday.

Salah told TNT Sports: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked again by McManaman if there had been any progress on a new contract at Liverpool, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

But The Athletic journalist Pearce – who has been covering Liverpool for many years – still reckons Salah and captain Van Dijk will renew, but he’s less sure about Alexander-Arnold.

Pearce told GiveMeSport: “I’m still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he’s been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season.

“It’s not only what he gives you on the pitch but he is that ideal role model, leader, talisman in terms of the way he conducts himself off the pitch as well.

“I think the fact there has been so little talk about potential options where he could potentially go, I think that points to the most likelihood of him staying put.

“With Salah we know there is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. I think that will come down to a straight choice from him.

“Does he want to stay at Liverpool and keep writing the record books or does he want to go to Saudi? I don’t think he’s ready to walk away from top-level football.

“The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”