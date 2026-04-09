Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are heading to Turkish side Galatasaray in the ‘swap of the year’, according to reports.

The Reds are having a poor season in the Premier League with the defending champions 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal and sitting in fifth position.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the weekend in a 4-0 defeat, Liverpool lost 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

A number of Slot’s big-name players have let him down this season with Liverpool senior duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk among the usually reliable players who have been poor this term.

Salah is definitely leaving at the end of the season and there are now questions marks around Netherlands international Van Dijk, who is another high earner.

A report in A Spor in Turkey has claimed that both Salah and Van Dijk ‘are coming’ to Galatasaray in the ‘transfer swap of the year’ and they plan to ‘include a star player in a swap deal to reduce the transfer fee.’

READ: L’Equipe give Van Dijk brutal rating as Liverpool captain slammed for ‘no need’ action

Galatasaray are ‘preparing to initiate efforts’ to sign the Liverpool duo ahead of the summer and ‘Roland Sallai, the Hungarian national football player currently wearing the yellow and red Galatasaray jersey, could be offered to Liverpool.’

Sallai, who predominantly plays as right-back but has even been known to play as a striker, would be the third Hungary international on Liverpool’s books if he signs for the Reds in the summer, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez already at Anfield.

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk was criticised by Jamie Carragher after their loss to PSG on Wednesday and the Dutchman made no excuses for the Reds’ poor season to date.

Van Dijk said: “To lose 16 games in the season is unacceptable. But that’s the reality, the big reality, and that’s obviously why it’s so disappointing and very tough to deal with it.

“We are losing too many games, the performances have just not been good and we are struggling to find consistency.

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“It’s not easy. It’s not easy. But the reality is it is like that, and you have to own up to it, deal with it, and improve it.

“That’s why this particular moment hurts so much personally, and it should hurt as well for each and everyone there in the dressing room.

“Things will eventually always come to an end, including my time at a certain point.

“At the moment, the reality is that we are inconsistent. We are losing too many games. We’re having some good moments, and we don’t stay consistent in that sense.

“But there was also a time before we had all those good years, and we came out of that as well as a club.

“So, it’s down to us as players to actually realize that we have to do it all together. We need each other.”

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