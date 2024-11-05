Liverpool star Salah told he ‘wanted to cause stir’ with cryptic message as Slot reacts

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah “wanted” to “cause a stir” with his cryptic message over the weekend, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Egypt international has been in good form once again this season with Salah contributing nine goals and seven assists in 15 matches in all competitions.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season with no concrete signs that he will stay or go.

Liverpool are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players in their 30s but the 32-year-old will feel like he deserves a lucrative contract because of his continued brilliant form in a Reds shirt.

After scoring the winning goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1, Salah hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain in a cryptic message on social media.

Salah wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

And Keys reckons Salah knew what he was doing by sending that message but the former Sky Sports presenter insists he is hearing that the Liverpool forward wants to stay at Anfield.

Keys wrote in his blog: “As Arsenal appear to be running in mud, Liverpool impress more and more. Brighton were terrific most of the afternoon and might have got out of Anfield with a win but for two minutes and two seconds of madness.

“That’s how long it took Liverpool to overturn Brighton’s lead and they weren’t really ever in trouble after that.

“I keep saying there will be sterner tests to come for Liverpool – and they keep pushing back on that brushing aside every challenge they’ve faced.

“Mo Salah’s latest cryptic tweet has caused a bit of a stir, which is exactly what he wanted of course.

“Two seasons back he was definitely leaving the club – that was until Liverpool had a dramatic of mind – sold Mane and decided to make Salah the highest paid player at the club.

“The article in Saturday’s Mail, based on Simon Hughes’ new book Chasing Salah, must have made interesting reading for some. It confirmed what I’d been saying during the period the two of them played together. Do you remember? Liverpool fans used to hammer me for it. They didn’t like each other.

“My information now is that Salah wants to stay, but it’ll take a 3-year deal to settle him down.”

Reacting to Salah’s post, Slot said at a press conference: “You interpret in a way that other people maybe don’t. I don’t look at Instagram posts of the players, I only talk to them, which you can’t! So that is the advantage I have.

“Mo is in a very good place at the moment, as long as he’s been at Liverpool he’s been in a good place but this season again as well. I’m hoping he can post one after tomorrow and Saturday again and what he says for that it’s not important for me.

“[What’s important for me] is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations and that’s what matter and not how you guys interpet one of his posts.

“If it was [a reference to his future] then I should have spoken about he said. We have only spoken about Leverkusen because that team deserve all our attention for the quality they have.

“He is out of contract at the end of the season and Virgil said something in the past and now he has a post which you interpret in a certain way, this will probably continue for as long as their futures are not clear.

“But in the meantime let’s hope they bring in the performances like Mo and Virgil had as well at the weekend.”