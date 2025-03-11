Liverpool star ‘will leave’ Anfield in the summer as ‘genius’ Reds man ‘already has a new destination’

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ‘already has a new destination’ and ‘will leave’ the Reds at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently leading the table by 15 points from second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

It would now take a monumental collapse from Liverpool to allow the Gunners back into the title race with the Reds losing just one league match all season.

Slot could hardly have asked for a better first season in charge with Liverpool also in the League Cup final and ahead on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

But Slot has had a few off-field issues during his tenure with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

All three players have been linked with moves away from Anfield and there is no concrete signs that any of the trio are close to committing their future to Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Salah – who has contributed 32 goals and 21 assists in all competitions this season – has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe with the 32-year-old dropping a fresh hint over his future last month.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight times Liverpool f***ed it on a Special European Night At Anfield

👉 Big Midweek: Liverpool v PSG, Tottenham, Disasi, Amorim, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

👉 Premier League player stats: Van Dijk most touches, Salah most goals, assists, xG

Salah said in an interview with Steve McManaman on TNT Sports “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked again by McManaman if there had been any progress on a new contract at Liverpool, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Salah ‘will leave’ Liverpool in the summer and ‘already has a new destination’ in France.

The Egypt international is ‘going to change teams as soon as the current season ends and his new destination has already been agreed’ with PSG ‘closely following the striker’s situation for some time’.

It is claimed that PSG ‘have already convinced Salah to join their star project in Ligue 1’ with the French giants ‘looking for a new offensive leader’ after the departure of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

And Salah ‘would fit perfectly into Luis Enrique’s plans and would make a sensational trident alongside Osmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola’.

Liverpool have ‘failed to convince the Egyptian’ to sign a new deal and the forward ‘seems determined to end his time at Anfield’.

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has hailed Liverpool star Salah as one of the most consistent forwards in Premier League history.

Sherwood told Foot Italia: “You’ve got to say that Mohamed Salah has been one of the most consistent players the Premier League has ever seen in that position,” said Sherwood. “He’s continuously been churning out the numbers for seasons now. He’s got the knack for it at the moment, sometimes he won’t even appear to be in the game, but he does the job on the side, and by sitting high up on the right-hand side, he opens up a lot of space elsewhere.

“He has that ability to just flip a switch and just come alive. He can be non-existent for large portions of the game and then just produces moments of magic – only geniuses can do that. He is a genius. He’s already one of the best players we’ve ever seen in the Premier League, and one of the best foreign imports we’ve ever seen.

“He puts up sheer numbers with both goals and assists, it’s just incredible.”