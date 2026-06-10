Liverpool: Euro giants ‘will sign’ Mohamed Salah for £77m, president confirms

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Turkey

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah “will sign” for Turkish side Fenerbahce after Aziz Yildrim won the presidential election at the club.

The Reds waved goodbye to Salah on the final day of the Premier League season after nine successful seasons at Anfield.

Salah scored 257 goals in 442 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool but a disappointing return of 12 goals in 41 matches this season saw the writing on the wall for the Egpyt international.

A high-profile outburst at Arne Slot and the club in December saw rumours build that it could be his last season and that proved to be the case as Salah confirmed in March that he would be leaving Liverpool.

There has been speculation that a move to the Saudi Pro League could be his most likely destination this summer but now a move to Turkey could be on.

During the presidential election at Fenerbahce, candidate Yildrim told reporters on Salah: “He would ask for a three-year contract, and the total cost would be 90 million Euros (£77m).

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“If he is our urgent need, we will sign him! Our football committee will decide on these matters.”

Yildrim has now won the presidential election at Fenerbahce and will now decide whether he can follow through on his huge claim.

Ertan Torunogullari, the director of football under previous president Sadettin Saran, insists that Salah is “very keen” to sign for Fenerbahce.

Torunogullari said: “He (Salah) was very keen on coming to Türkiye.

“The meetings he had with us were extremely positive. We had established common ground with him on many issues, including his salary.

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“If the new administration makes such a request, I believe Salah will wear the Fenerbahce jersey. We would gladly work with the new administration on negotiations.”

Lovren on Salah and Slot: ‘They didn’t have a good relationship’

Dejan Lovren thinks former Liverpool team-mate Salah would have stayed at Anfield if he’d known Slot was going to be sacked.

Lovren said in an interview with Middle Eastern outlet WinWin: “I don’t think it’s the management; I think it’s just one person, and I think it’s just the manager.

“They didn’t have a good relationship. Let’s put it simply. With (Jurgen) Klopp, he had a really good relationship. It wasn’t always perfect, but they knew each other very well, let’s say that too, and they trusted each other, they liked each other, and Mo gave everything on the pitch for Klopp, and Klopp gave him that trust.

“But (with Slot) it was the opposite. It’s that simple, and everyone knows it because when you look at the previous eight or nine seasons, he did really well. Then in the last season… Now people will say, ‘Oh yes, but he also did well in the first year Slot came in,’ but I don’t think that was because I think he just took over the team as it was, as the team was already.

“So, like I said, it’s sad in my opinion that Mo left in that way. I never expected it. Especially since he had another year.”

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