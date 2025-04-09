Aston Villa are among the sides reportedly planning a ‘strategic’ move to try to sign Diogo Jota this summer, with Liverpool setting his price tag.

Liverpool’s attack could be decimated this summer. Mohamed Salah, though reports suggest is nearing a new contract, is currently set to leave the club on a free at the end of the season.

It has also been suggested that Darwin Nunez and Jota could be sold by the Reds this summer.

Empire of the Kop reports the Anfield outfit want to make €50-55million (£42.9/47.2m) from the sale of the Portuguese. There are sides lining up for him after that reveal.

Indeed, the report states Villa, Wolves and Newcastle are all planning ‘strategic’ moves to try to sign him this summer, with negotiations expected to be sped up.

A swap deal involving Alexander Isak has been mooted with the latter, but it’s suggested that both the Magpies and Jota’s former club Wolves are ‘considering a potential loan move’ for the striker.

Villa being left out in that explanation suggests they want to sign him permanently, and the report states Liverpool would prefer a ‘straight sale’, opening up a move to Villa Park.

Jota is a similar mould to a number of the Villans’ current attacking options. Ollie Watkins, while primarily a central striker, has been known to operate out wide, while Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford are both able to alternate between the centre and the wings.

Jota has mostly played as a central striker this season and for much of his time at Liverpool, but has played more football in his career on the left-wing than he has up top.

If he were to be signed, with Rashford also becoming a permanent Villa player in the summer, Unai Emery might have a number of versatile attackers to call upon, useful for keeping defenders on their toes and offering something new at different points in a game.

It’s not suggested whether Jota would be open to that move, or any others, at this point in time.

