Liverpool to ‘negotiate’ sale at £57m amid ‘bombshell’ transfer reveal as Romano drops exit update
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez’s future amid reports linking him with a move elsewhere.
Liverpool invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Former boss Jurgen Klopp handpicked Nunez, and he’s failed to live up to expectations at Anfield as the raw forward is often wasteful in front of a goal.
New head coach Arne Slot is clearly not a big fan of the Uruguay international, who has only made six Premier League starts and scored six goals in all competitions.
Liverpoool turned down interest from the Saudi Pro League for Nunez in January, but his exit is likely in the summer amid interest from several European sides.
Regarding his future, Romano said: “Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club.
“Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months.”
Luis Diaz is also linked with an exit amid reports suggesting Slot is ‘frustrated’ with the winger.
Diaz is another player linked with several clubs across Europe and a new report in Spain claims he is Atletico Madrid’s ‘new wish’ to replace Antoine Griezmann inna ‘bombshell’ transfer.
The report adds:
‘Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Luis Díaz as one of their big bets for the summer transfer market. With the possible departure of Antoine Griezmann to the MLS, the red-and-white club are looking for a player to reinforce their attack, and the Colombian is seen as an ideal option for Diego Simeone’s scheme.
The winger is under contract with the English side until 2027, but his continuity at Anfield is not guaranteed.
‘Liverpool would be willing to negotiate his sale and listen to offers ranging between 60 and 70 million euros [around £57m overall potentially], a figure that Atlético de Madrid will have to evaluate if they want to secure his services.
‘Diaz has been performing remarkably this season, with 13 goals and 4 assists in 38 games, which reinforces his value in the market. His arrival in the Spanish capital will depend on Atletico’s ability to handle the operation, but if Griezmann leaves, the Colchoneros could bet heavily on the Colombian to lead their attack next season.’