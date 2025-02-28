Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez’s future amid reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

Liverpool invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp handpicked Nunez, and he’s failed to live up to expectations at Anfield as the raw forward is often wasteful in front of a goal.

New head coach Arne Slot is clearly not a big fan of the Uruguay international, who has only made six Premier League starts and scored six goals in all competitions.

Liverpoool turned down interest from the Saudi Pro League for Nunez in January, but his exit is likely in the summer amid interest from several European sides.

READ: Liverpool somehow avoid ‘full-scale disaster’ but still play second fiddle to Man Utd



Regarding his future, Romano said: “Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club.

“Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months.”

Luis Diaz is also linked with an exit amid reports suggesting Slot is ‘frustrated’ with the winger.

Diaz is another player linked with several clubs across Europe and a new report in Spain claims he is Atletico Madrid’s ‘new wish’ to replace Antoine Griezmann inna ‘bombshell’ transfer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Lijnders reveals argument with Liverpool legend Klopp that left him ‘really upset’

👉 Liverpool fan ‘disappointment’ at another ‘anti-climactic’ title as Arteta v Klopp continues

👉 Liverpool named only ‘option’ for Palmer with one Chelsea ‘problem’ mooted – ‘watch this space’

The report adds: