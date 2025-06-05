Arne Slot could reportedly oversee a ‘mass clear-out’ at Liverpool with the sales of 15 players speculated upon in a report given the Reds area nearing a pair of big deals.

Slot won the Premier League at the first time of asking. Indeed, he inherited Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad and did almost nothing to it – bar the signing of rarely-seen winger Federico Chiesa – and came home with the trophy.

This summer, the Dutchman is making moves. The £169million double deal for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez is suggested to be close. It’s said the ‘final steps’ are being made for the signing of Kerkez, while both Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen want the move for Wirtz to be sorted quickly.

The Express reports that with two big transfers coming, Slot could oversee a ‘mass clear-out’. The report suggests there are as many as 15 players who could be shown the door as the manager looks to reshape his squad.

They reiterate suggestions that Darwin Nunez has been given enough chances, while fellow striker Diogo Jota could also be shown the door.

While Liverpool are said to be ‘perplexed’ about noise regarding the potential exit of Luis Diaz, the report suggests the Barcelona target could leave alongside fellow winger Chiesa.

Though it’s said there will be ‘no rush’ to sell Cody Gakpo, if the right offer comes in, the report suggests Liverpool may listen.

In the midfield, it’s suggested Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton both want regular starts, with mid-table teams potentially courting the pair.

It’s also stated Ben Doak may be ‘desperate’ for a move after being loaned out to Middlesbrough last season, with Everton keen on him.

Fellow midfielder Wataru Endo could reportedly ‘jump at the chance’ to move on so he’s not stuck as a bit-part player.

Then in defence, it’s suggested Slot is ‘likely to approve’ permanent exits for Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay, who are ‘unlikely’ to establish themselves in the first team.

It’s also believed that Ibrahima Konate’s sale could be forced, with his contract running down, Joe Gomez will be allowed to leave, and Jarell Quansah has several sides pursuing him.

Finally, it’s reported that Kostas Tsimikas may ‘not want to stick around’ if he’s going to be third-choice left-back, a possibility given Kerkez will join him and stalwart defender Andy Robertson in the position.

It feels unlikely that all of those players will be sold, but some are certainly surplus to requirements, while there will surely be pushes made for others.

