Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready’ to sell £64m flop Darwin Nunez and have already identified four potential replacements for the Uruguay international.

Nunez was one of Jurgen Klopp’s last major signings after he ignored a ‘data warning’ to push through his move from Benfica for an initial fee of £64m.

It quickly became clear that the 25-year-old is pretty raw and he’s often wasteful in front of goal as he’s failed to live up to expectations at Liverpool.

Arne Slot is not as big a fan of Nunez as Klopp as he’s slipped in the pecking order this season and it’s looking increasingly likely that his spell at Liverpool is coming to an end.

The Dutch head coach is still using a squad built by Klopp as Federico Chiesa was their only signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but he is expected to make significant changes in the summer.

Three of Liverpool’s top stars are in the final six months of their contract and could leave, while recent reports have claimed Slot is ‘frustrated’ with a couple of his forwards.

Nunez – who was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January – is facing the chop as a report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are ‘ready to sanction his transfer away’ amid interest in four possible replacements.

‘Liverpool manager Arne Slot would be ready to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, with four replacements already in the Reds’ sights, sources have informed CaughtOffside. ‘It seems Slow has lost patience with the Uruguay international and Liverpool will be open to letting him go this summer, with big names like Alexander Isak in the club’s sights. ‘Sources close to the situation have told CaughtOffside that along with in-form Newcastle front-man Isak, there is also interest in Ollie Watkins, Marcus Thuram and Mohamed Amoura.’

Wolves standout Matheus Cunha – who has a ‘new release clause’ in his contract – is another potential option and Slot has praised the Brazil international before Liverpool face him this weekend.

“He’s the type of player that I’m referring to when I always say, if I compare the leagues or a league where I’ve worked in and this league,” Slot said.

“I don’t know exactly where Wolves are at the moment… 17th, if you go to the Dutch league and look at the 17th [team] there’s no player who could play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord, but Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England.

“That is also one of the reasons why it is so much more difficult to win a game against 17th in England than to win against 17th in Holland. Again, we already saw when we played against them with Gary O’Neil, they had a very good performance back then as well, and him [Cunha] in particular, so we know it’s going to be a tough game on Sunday again.”