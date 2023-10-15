Liverpool identify number one target to replace Salah; Barca eye cut-price deal for Man Utd flop

Liverpool have identified their top target if Mohamed Salah leaves in the summer, while Barcelona are looking to raise enough to sign a Manchester United outcast…

NUMBER ONE SALAH REPLACEMENT

Liverpool see Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as their number one target to replace Mohamed Salah next summer, according to reports.

The Reds had to deal with constant speculation in the final weeks of the summer transfer window with rumours Salah could be joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool reportedly turned down a bid of around £150m for the Egypt international with claims the Saudi side could go even higher before the end of the window.

But the Merseysiders made their stance clear that Salah was not going anywhere and the 31-year-old has contributed seven goals and four assists in 11 matches so far this season.

There are rumours that Al-Ittihad will come back with another bid in the summer transfer window and the Daily Mirror insist that Bayern Munich star Sane is ‘their No.1 target to replace’ Salah.

Liverpool would be ‘ready to smash their club transfer record of £80m for Darwin Nunez in order to land the Germany winger’ and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ‘would love to lure Sane back to the Premier League’.

It is understood that Sane ‘won’t come cheap’ but Salah is ‘expected to leave to become the Saudi Pro League’s poster boy, almost certainly next summer’.

SANCHO OPTION

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could have the option to join La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window if they can agree a cut-price deal, according to reports.

The England international made substitute appearances in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League fixtures of the season before being dropped from the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag revealed after the match that Sancho’s omission was down to poor performances in training with the former Borussia Dortmund winger taking to social media to deny his manager’s claims.

Sancho eventually deleted his post, in which he claimed to be a “scapegoat”, but he is refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss and could now leave in January.

Ten Hag has made Sancho train away from the first-team squad until he says sorry to him and his coaching staff – but there is little sign that the apology is forthcoming.

And now Spanish publication Sport insist that Barcelona remain ‘informed of his situation’ at Man Utd ‘but will not make a move in January’.

His row with Ten Hag ‘will force him to leave’ Old Trafford over the next couple of transfer windows and Barcelona have ‘been contacted by the winger’s entourage, but in January they will not make a move unless there is an unexpected departure, something that is not contemplated’.

A deal ‘may happen from June’ but Serie A side Juventus are currently ‘in pole position’ to take Sancho away from Old Trafford in the winter transfer market.

One of the biggest tests for Barcelona would be the finances involved in a deal and the Man Utd winger ‘would have to reduce his salary significantly to be able to play at the Camp Nou’.

AND THE REST…

Bruno Guimaraes has a clause in his new contract at Newcastle United that would allow the Brazil midfielder to join Barcelona for a fee of 65-70m euros…Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr says he texted Jude Bellingham to convince him to switch from Borussia Dortmund to the Bernabeu in the summer…Kalvin Phillips is weighing up a move away from Manchester City in January over concerns his lack of playing time may hinder his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad…Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the Premier League sides monitoring Norwich forward Jon Rowe who has 18 months left on his contract at Carrow Road…Charlie Patino wants to secure a long-term future at parent club Arsenal when his current loan spell at Swansea ends.