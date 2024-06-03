Liverpool have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme, who is understood to be ‘closing in’ on a move to West Ham.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Liverpool were in talks with Palmeiras over Guilherme. He has been dubbed the ‘next Kylian Mbappe’ due to his impressive pace despite the glaring difference between the two players being that the Real Madrid-bound superstar is French and the 18-year-old is Brazilian.

Liverpool ‘say no’ to signing Guilherme…

The Brazil U20 international has already made 45 appearances for Palmeiras at senior level and he’s expected to secure himself a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Football Insider, the teenager is ‘closing in’ on a move to West Ham and they are ‘confident of completing a deal to sign him for well below his £47million release clause’.

As for Liverpool, they ‘said no’ to signing the forward after ‘extensively scouting’ the prospect.

‘Despite scouting the 18-year-old extensively, the Reds have decided not to pursue his signature after being made aware of his availability. ‘Liverpool have been tracking Guilherme’s progress for some time, with Football Insider revealing in February that a “huge” effort had gone into scouting him. ‘However, the newly restructured recruitment team at Anfield has now decided against the deal.’

Instead, Liverpool could sign Federico Chiesa from Italian giants Juventus this summer.

A report from HITC describes Chiesa as a ‘long-term’ target for Liverpool and Juventus ‘will look to sell him this summer if a new deal is not agreed’ with his contract due to expire in 2025.

‘Now, aware that a new deal is looking unlikely at this stage – Chiesa’s people and intermediaries are holding talks with clubs to inform them of the situation. ‘Liverpool and Newcastle are both long-term admirers of Chiesa and HITC can confirm they are being made aware that the 26-year-old is set to be available. ‘Indeed, HITC has been told that all of the Premier League’s top clubs have been informed of the situation – Chiesa was recently being watched at the Coppa Italia final as Juve beat Atalanta, as HITC revealed. ‘The likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also among those who have previously shown an interest in Chiesa.’

