Liverpool: Klopp ‘scared’ journalist by ‘yelling and screaming’ at him ‘down hallway’ as new footage emerges

A journalist has revealed how Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “scared” him and bystanders after conducting an interview in the aftermath of their 4-3 defeat to Manchester United.

The German, who will leave the Reds at the end of the season to take a break from football, was in a spiky mood after goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo turned their match against Man Utd on its head in injury time on Sunday.

Klopp: You are obviously not in a great shape

Liverpool had a one-goal lead on two occasions during the 120 minutes at Old Trafford but Klopp’s side let the game slip out of their grasp in the final ten minutes.

Klopp was quite calm in other interviews but he lost his cool during a chat with Viaplay, when the reporter asked: “Normally, intensity is the name of your game so how come it became so difficult in extra time?”

The Liverpool boss responded: “That’s a bit of a dumb question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy.

“I don’t know how many games we’ve had recently and how many Manchester United have had. That’s sport.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag consequences, Klopp’s mistakes, Amad madness

“I’m really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it’s good.”

To which the reporter added: “So, too many games?”

A furious Klopp then responded: “Oh you don’t think that. Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

And new footage has emerged of the Liverpool boss barging past Viaplay‘s Niels Christian Frederiksen and having another exchange of words.

Watch till the end. Klopp is being rude & arrogant while arguing with a reporter on Danish TV who dared to ask him a few tough questions. They won’t show this side of him on any English channel Massive kudos to the journalist who stood his ground 👏pic.twitter.com/kKlF1HSCBw — Red Marrow (@RedMarrow_) March 18, 2024

Reacting to his interview with Klopp, Frederiksen insisted to Tipsbladet that he was “very surprised” by the Liverpool boss’ reaction: “I was very surprised by it, and those standing around were scared, and they were almost pressed up against the wall like: ‘wow, what the hell just happened here?’

“It continued after what was seen on TV. He continued down the hallway, where he yelled and screamed at me. I also followed him because I thought it was something strange.

“I was very surprised, while some looked very shocked, and they asked: ‘Are you okay?’ and of course I’m okay. I have interviewed Jürgen many times. I don’t know him personally, but I’ve been to Mainz several times when Leon Andreasen and Mohamed Zidan were there, and I have also interviewed him in Dortmund and many times during his time in Liverpool. So we don’t have a bad relationship at all.

“I know that when you’re one of the world’s best coaches, and you have been for years, it doesn’t come if you’re not the world’s worst loser. The premise of being a good coach is that you don’t like to lose and that you are a winner.”

Frederiksen: We’ll still be good friends

Frederiksen added: “I interpret it mostly as an expression of his terrible frustration that they lost to Manchester United in the manner it happened, where they were ahead twice and should have sealed the deal. His dream scenario was to play an FA Cup final at Wembley in his last match in England, and that’s been taken from him now. So I can understand he’s super frustrated.

“Then he got a question he didn’t think was appropriate. It’s been a theme for them that they’ve had many injuries and many matches, which he has complained about. Then he got a question about why they didn’t have intensity in the game, and then he snapped. That’s fair enough. I have absolutely no problem with that.

“There will be absolutely no problems in the future. I can’t imagine that at all. When I interview him again, we’ll still be good friends – professionally speaking.

“I don’t think he holds a grudge, and I certainly don’t.”

READ MORE: Liverpool rival Man Utd, Arsenal in race for £50m-rated forward, Reds also eyeing Ajax defender