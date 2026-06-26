Benfica star Andreas Schjelderup is the latest winger Liverpool have set their sights on as they wait on a deal for Yan Diomande to turn in their favour, according to reports.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna this summer but that deal will not impact their attempts to bring in another winger this summer.

Diomande has emerged as Liverpool‘s main target this summer but a deal is in doubt as RB Leipzig attempt to convince the Ivory Coast international to stay for another season.

Liverpool have made a bid of €100m so far this summer but that was rejected by the Bundesliga side, who are looking to get as much as €130m for him.

Bringing an update on Thursday, The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele revealed that it’s likely that Leipzig will eventually be forced into letting Liverpool target Diomande go this summer, as the player currently wants to leave.

When asked if Leipzig and Liverpool could meet in the middle over Diomande, Steele replied: “That is certainly what the player and his camp wants. It is my understanding that Diomande is keen on a move to Liverpool and that there is frustration about the length of time it seems to be taking for a deal to be done.

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“But Leipzig have every right to dig their heels in. How long can they hold on to their prized asset, though? The Reds have a strong relationship with the German side, having bought Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from them in recent years.

“With Diomande up for the move, Liverpool making approaches and Leipzig resigned to selling, it all points in the direction of a deal being done. Patience might be needed.”

Regarding alternatives to Diomande, Steele explained: “The Reds like Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain and France. They did so last season but opted against pursuing a deal due to not wanting to block the pathway of Rio Ngumoha.

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“Cologne’s Said El Mala has been linked as another candidate, a name mentioned alongside Diomande in our Liverpool transfer briefing way back in January. Matias Fernandez-Pardo of Lille and Belgium is another name that has done the rounds and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is liked.”

No second Diomande bid as they look to Schjelderup

There were rumours of Thursday afternoon that there had been a second ‘bid’ from Liverpool worth €116m, however, Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze quickly rejected that an offer had been made.

Hinze wrote: ‘Just to clarify: reports currently circulating on X that Leipzig have rejected a new €116m offer from LFC are not true. Various accounts picked it up blindly without checking the source. This was never officially reported by any credible journalistic source. As things stand, there has not yet been a second offer.’

And now Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that Liverpool and Spurs are ‘following’ Norway’s World Cup star Schjelderup, who will cost the Premier League clubs ‘more than double’ the €14m Benfica originally paid for him.

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