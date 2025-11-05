Man Utd legend Schmeichel slams ‘disgusting’ Liverpool fans as Carragher makes TAA claim

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has hit out at “disgusting” Liverpool supporters for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold in their 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

The Reds took all three points in their league phase match of the Champions League against the Spanish side on Tuesday night with Alexis Mac Allister scoring a crucial second-half header.

England international Alexander-Arnold caused a stir in the summer with the former Liverpool defender facing a backlash for leaving the Reds for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Many of the Liverpool supporters were unhappy that Alexander-Arnold had let his contract run down with the Reds ending up with just £10m rather than a more significant fee.

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench in the second half at Anfield with boos ringing out around the stadium and Schmeichel labelled the Liverpool fan backlash against the defender as “disgusting”.

Reacting to fans booing him ahead of the game, former Man Utd goalkeeper Schmeichel said on CBS Sports: “I find it annoying, disgusting in a way. He’s won every trophy and given them 20 years of his career. He should be welcomed back as a hero. ”

“They feel they have been hoodwinked a little bit by Trent.”@Carra23 on fans’ reception to Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Anfield 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/X7X3zsUGRO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 4, 2025

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher didn’t agree with his fellow pundit, he hit back: “I don’t agree with what you said there. Supporters decide what type of reaction he gets. The reason why it will be poor is because Trent, throughout those 20 years, has played the position of ‘I’m a supporter on the pitch’.

“The supporters in the stadium wouldn’t leave on a free transfer and go and play for Real Madrid. OK, it’s his career and he only gets one. He’s a young man and he’s been brilliantly successful.

“But what he’s said since he got in the Liverpool team, if that were to be true, that Liverpool is the only team for him and he wants to be captain and be a legend here, then you don’t leave when you’ve just won the league title and you’ve got the opportunity to go and win more trophies with your club.

“You join a club that’s beaten you twice in the Champions League final and they’re the club you want to compete more to win more Champions Leagues? I totally understand the reaction of the supporters.

“A lot of it is because they feel they’ve been hoodwinked a little bit by Trent throughout the process of him being at the club and also in the last year, where he hasn’t done any media interviews or said anything.

“There was talk around him, Salah and Van Dijk – who were both coming out constantly in the press saying they want to stay. Trent was very silent on the issue – and that’s where the frustration comes from for supporters.”