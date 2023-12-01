Liverpool: Klopp’s ‘extreme aura’ left player in awe as Toulouse star laughs off Darwin handshake snub

Toulouse’s Niklas Schmidt says he felt an “extreme aura” when he met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during last month’s Europa League clash in France.

Schmidt played 70 minutes as Toulouse picked up a famous 3-2 victory against the Premier League giants.

It was goals from Aron Donnum, Thijs Dallinga and Frank Magri that secured the three points for the Ligue 1 side in Europa League Group E.

Speaking to Kicker, German midfielder Schmidt discussed life in France having left Werder Bremen in the summer.

It was hard to ignore the famous win over the Reds and given his German roots, he says he was left in awe of Klopp when stood “next to him”.

“We didn’t say much to each other, other than a “hello,” but I felt very small being right next to him,” Schmidt said.

“You usually only see him on TV – but he seems much bigger. You can just feel his extreme aura.

“There are also a lot of players who say that he is an incredibly good coach, even though they haven’t played that much under him – if you can manage that, you really haven’t done much wrong.”

Schmidt’s Toulouse teammate Frank Magri has also been asked about his team’s victory over Liverpool.

After the full-time whistle, a video circulated of Magri shaking hands with Mohamed Salah before being ignored by Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez was not in the mood for handshakes after the full-time whistle 😤 pic.twitter.com/1yv5MUgCVr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Having been blanked by the Uruguayan striker, Magri was asked about the incident during an interview with La Depeche du Midi, stating that he found it funny.

He said: “We got into it a bit during the game in one or two challenges, so at the end, when I see him coming… Before putting my hand out, I see his look and I expected it, that’s why I laugh afterwards.”

