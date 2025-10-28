Scholes picks out two signings at Liverpool who are concerning him: ‘He has struggled’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reckons Giorgi Mamardashvili is showing a bad trait since covering for Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

In the space of a month, the Reds have gone from leading the Premier League by five points to trailing Arsenal, who are now top of the table, by seven points.

Seventh-placed Liverpool have now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, including all four of their last four Premier League matches.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 to by Brentford over the weekend with the Reds currently without number one goalkeeper Alisson, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Mamardashvili has played the last three matches in all competitions and Scholes claims it now “seems like every shot is going in” with the Georgia international in net.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football: “There’s something not right there [at Liverpool].

READ: Arne Slot, Mohamed Salah among seven likely Liverpool casualties of post-crisis rebuild at Anfield

“When you’ve got a good team, you try and strengthen it. When you win a league, you try and bring in players. For some reason, it’s just not happening.

“I think the goalkeeper is a big miss. We’ve seen how important ‘keepers are becoming, definitely, and Alisson’s a big miss.

“I’m not saying this ‘keeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] is playing badly, but it seems like every shot is going in. It’s not a good trait.”

Milos Kerkez, who joined Liverpool in the summer from Bournemouth, scored in their defeat to Brentford but has not covered himself in glory for most of the season.

And Scholes picked out Kerkez, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk as a trio who “struggled” against the Bees as Liverpool lost on Saturday.

Scholes added: “He [Kerkez] has struggled and I think both centre-backs [Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk] have.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Top 10 things that make no f***ing sense as Premier League enters its chaos era

👉 Liverpool pair in damning ‘it never, ever happens’ admissions as champions realise Arsenal genius

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Sunderland, Nuno, Arsenal, Wolves, Brentford, Liverpool and more

“I thought Konate was brilliant against Manchester United and then on Saturday night [against Brentford], when he’s running back against that lad [Kevin Schade], I was thinking, ‘He’ll catch him him, he’ll get him!” and he almost gave up.

“It’s like they’ve almost lost the determination to stop goals going in.

“I think they will always score goals with the quality they’ve got and, look, it’s still early in the season.

“But losing four league games already, teams don’t really do that and win the league anymore. You’re talking two or three games.”

Gary Neville insisted over the weekend that Kerkez now needs to be taken out of the team by Liverpool boss Slot after watching him on Saturday,

Neville said on Sky Sports: “You’ve got two world-class performers there in Van Dijk and Alisson, but the virus is catching. It’s not just going now into the left-back.

“The left-back is becoming a worry. He [Kerkez] scored last night but watching him, he has to be taken out I think.”