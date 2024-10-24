Paul Scholes has boldly claimed Liverpool’s current squad is “better than Arsenal’s” ahead of Sunday’s match between the sides at the Emirates.

Liverpool have made a sensational start to the 2024/25 season under new head coach Arne Slot.

The Reds have won seven of their first eight Premier League games. Their only defeat of the campaign was a narrow 1-0 loss at Anfield against Nottingham Forest.

Slot’s side have also impressed in the Champions League as they have won their first three group games. This places them level with Aston Villa at the top of the 36-team table.

Liverpool have their biggest test of the 2024/25 season so far at the weekend as they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Ahead of this game, Schoels has boldly claimed Liverpool’s “squad is better than Arsenal’s”.

“I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s. I think Pep Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal,” Scholes said on the Stick To Football podcast.

He added: “They [Liverpool’s midfield] have got legs. When they played against [Manchester] United at Old Trafford, I thought, ‘Wow, they look like a fit team’ and there’s quality with it as well.

“The three in the middle of the pitch with the forwards they’ve got in front of them, it doesn’t matter [who they’ve got in midfield] – it’s that saying, ‘You’re only as good as your forwards are’.

“They’ve got five or six forwards who are special. That middle of the pitch doesn’t become as important.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright meanwhile has explained why his former side cannot afford to chase Man City and why they cannot lose to Liverpool.

“Knowing how hard it is to make sure you’re chasing down and staying in touch with them [Manchester City], the fact is, this game against this Liverpool side who have started brilliantly [is a must not lose game],” Wright said.

“Whatever people have been saying about how easy the start has been for Liverpool – they’ve made it easier with the way they’ve played and they’ve built momentum.

“They are coming to Arsenal now, and just like Bournemouth looked at that team sheet, thinking, ‘We’re going to have a go at them’. Liverpool will be thinking, ‘Let’s keep this tight and we can beat these guys’. It’s up to us to prove that they can’t. We’ll see – I’ve got pure faith in my manager.”

He continued: “We might not be seeing vintage [Manchester] City this season but what this team [Arsenal] have learnt over the last two years is how you cannot be chasing them.”