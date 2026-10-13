Paul Scholes reveals perfect transfer for Florian Wirtz as another Reds star told he is ‘not Liverpool standard’

Paul Scholes has revealed the perfect transfer for Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, while another player has ‘no future’ under Andoni Iraola.

Scholes and other pundits have been critical of Wirtz, who has not come close to living up to expectations since joining Liverpool.

Liverpool fended off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116m.

This was considered a major coup, but he has struggled at Liverpool and there is already talk that he could be on borrowed time at Anfield.

After he failed to make an impact in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Man City, Scholes has hit out at the “little kid”.

“You can be aggressive in different ways. You can be aggressive like Nick [Butt] is aggressive. Or you can be aggressive in the way you play football,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

“Wirtz, we think he’s a top-quality player, and they paid 100 million quid for him, but does he want it in his head enough to win games of football for Liverpool? Is he interested in goals, assists? He seems interested in all the little bits outside of it, which, to be fair, he isn’t doing that well. He looks like a little kid playing men’s football.”

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Perfect transfer for Florian Wirtz revealed

Scholes and podcast co-host Nicky Butt have argued that Liverpool should be looking to cut their losses on Wirtz and have also recommended ideal transfers.

“I think if they could get some money back for him anywhere near what they paid, they wouldn’t stick with him,” Butt added.

“Why would you? It’s not worth the lad, is it? And he’s a good footballer. He could go back to Germany and be a superstar. He can go to another club in Italy or something. It’s just not clicking for him at that point.

“It happened. One of the best players I trained with was Veron. Veron was phenomenal. And in Europe, it worked for him. The Premier League just didn’t work for him. And he was a phenomenal footballer.”

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Scholes added: “Florian Wirtz is made for Spain.

“He’s just small, and he is great technically. He’s not showing it at the minute. The ball’s bouncing off him. I don’t know how many times yesterday. You just It’s been that long now. How long do you give him for it to work?”

Fellow 2025 summer signing Jeremy Frimpong is also facing an uncertain future, with a report from Football Insider claiming he has ‘no future’ under Andoni Iraola because he is ‘not Liverpool standard’.

Former Man Utd chief scout, who has acted as a source for the outlet, said: “Liverpool are now starting to realise what a lot of us already knew about Jeremie Frimpong.

“I’ve always had doubts about how good he was, and it was a surprise when Liverpool identified him as the player they wanted to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold last year.

“He’s okay going forward, but his defensive work leaves a lot to be desired, and when you’re playing in games like the one against Man City that is going to get exposed.

“They brought on Jeremy Doku, and Frimpong couldn’t handle him, he caused him huge problems and then Cherki sent him flying for his goal as well.

“You could hear on commentary, Jamie Carragher wasn’t happy with him, and that will come from watching him every week, they’re starting to realise he is not Liverpool standard.

“I think the manager knows that too, because he started a couple of games earlier this season and now has dropped down to the bench even though they’re short of options at right-back.

“It’s a position they’re going to be looking to address when the window opens, and I would be surprised if Frimpong has much of a future in this team.”

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