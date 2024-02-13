According to reports, Liverpool sent ‘scouts’ to watch Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich and four potential signings have been identified.

Liverpool are searching for a new manager as Jurgen Klopp confirmed at the end of last month that he would be leaving the Premier League giants in the summer.

Xabi Alonso has unsurprisingly emerged as the frontrunner to replace Klopp as he is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen.

The German outfit are unbeaten across all competitions this season and their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich at the weekend leaves them five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are expected to face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the race to appoint Alonso but it is being reported that the Reds are ‘one step ahead’ of their rivals.

The Premier League side are being linked with Manchester City target Florian Wirtz and it was recently claimed that Alonso has ‘requested’ the Germany international as his ‘first Liverpool signing’.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in Europe. So far this season, he has eight goals and 15 assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions.

A report from Graeme Bailey for HITC claims ‘Liverpool and City sent scouts to watch the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen with Wirtz, Piero Hincapie, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich all featuring’.

READ MORE: What next for Jurgen Klopp? Barcelona among five possible paths after leaving Liverpool



It is also noted that Wirtz is valued at £110m by Leverkusen so he ‘could cost Liverpool a club-record fee’. The report adds.

‘HITC has been informed that scouts working on behalf of Liverpool were also in the stands to keep tabs on a number of players. Florian Wirtz, arguably the most exciting young attacking midfielder in Europe, is liked by Liverpool. As is Piero Hincapie. The talented, left-sided centre-half was a target last summer, as confirmed by his agent. ‘We understand that Liverpool like Jamal Musiala too, the former Chelsea whizzkid who was outshone by the dazzling Wirtz during what was arguably Bayern’s most damaging domestic defeat since Wolfsburg ran them ragged over a decade ago. ‘Manchester City were also watching Wirtz and Musiala on Sunday. Ditto Joshua Kimmich, the uber-experienced Germany international who made his Bayern breakthrough during Pep Guardiola’s successful stint at the Allianz Arena. ‘Kimmich, HITC understands, is among Man City’s leading midfield targets for the summer window. Bayern may be open to offers too, with Kimmich’s contract expiring in 2025. ‘Valued at a reported £110 million, via BILD, Wirtz is likely to be the most expensive of the aforementioned quartet. Liverpool have considerable money to spend, however, having submitted a bid in that region for Moises Caicedo last summer.’

Regarding Hincapie, his agent – Manuel Sierra – recently predicted that he would cost Liverpool “no less than £5om”.

“Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” Sierra said. “It will not be less than £50million.”