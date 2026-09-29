Liverpool all in on second Barcelona signing after Araujo – transfer is ‘red-hot’

Liverpool are very interested in signing a second Barcelona star to follow Ronald Araujo to Anfield on a permanent basis next year.

Liverpool surprised a few when taking a punt on Araujo over the summer. The Uruguayan is a top class and versatile defender on his day, though high profile errors and lapses in concentration had marred his copybook in Barcelona.

Despite being the club’s captain, Barca were more than willing to move the 27-year-old on via the loan route.

However, and while it’s still only a small sample size, the change of scenery appears to have worked wonders for Araujo.

He’s quickly displaced Jeremie Frimpong as the starting right-back, and in the three Premier League games he’s started, the Reds haven’t conceded a single goal.

Accordingly, there are already claims new sporting director, Julian Ward, is already giving serious consideration to taking up Araujo’s €55m / £47m option to buy.

And per the latest from Spanish journalist, Juan Jesus, Araujo could be joined on Merseyside by the familiar face of Alejandro Balde next year.

Liverpool very interested in signing Alejandro Balde

Reporting on X, Jesus wrote: ‘As we already revealed, Alejandro Balde’s future is red-hot.

‘Liverpool maintains a very high level of interest, but Chelsea and AC Milan are pressing hard to land him in this very winter transfer window.

‘Xabi Alonso greatly values his profile for the London side, while in Milan, Ruben Amorim isn’t convinced with Moreira as a left wing-back and sees the Spaniard as the definitive solution to his problems on that flank.

‘The internal reality is complex: Balde doesn’t factor into Hansi Flick’s plans due to private matters.

‘Although the youth academy product remains determined to succeed at the club of his life, he knows that both Xavi Expart and João Cancelo are ahead of him in the rotation.

‘For the first time, the player is starting to see his departure from Barça as a completely real option.’

Balde has slipped to third in Hansi Flick’s pecking order at left-back, and Jesus isn’t the only one stressing the 22-year-old is now weighing up a move away to get his career back on track.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported similar, and the Spanish outlet stated a move as early as January is beginning to look increasingly possible.

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Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s starting left-back, though the Hungarian hasn’t truly convinced since arriving from Bournemouth two summers ago.

Andy Robertson is now at Tottenham, with club stalwart Kostas Tsimikas providing back-up to Kerkez.

However, Tsimikas’ current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and there’s little to suggest he’ll receive a new deal.

As such, Liverpool may well sign a new left-back in 2027, and if it’s Balde, the question around Liverpool would be does he start instead of Kerkez or take Tsimikas’ place as the deputy.