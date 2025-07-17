Liverpool ‘prepare second bid’ for Ekitike after £70m is rejected as Reds ‘check in on’ two PL strikers

Ollie Watkins, Hugo Ekitike and Yoane Wissa have all been linked to Liverpool.

Liverpool are now preparing their second offer for Hugo Ekitike after Eintracht Frankfurt rejected their opening bid, according to reports.

The Reds have made their next priority a new centre-forward in the summer transfer market after bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong so far this summer.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been their top target over the summer but the Magpies are staying strong on their stance that the Sweden international is not for sale.

And that has seen Liverpool ramp up their efforts to sign Frankfurt striker Ekitike with Fabrizio Romano confirming early on Thursday that Newcastle had now dropped out of the race and that the Reds were now ‘advancing’.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins later claimed that Ekitike has agreed a six-year contract with Liverpool as the striker ‘only wants’ a move to Anfield.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.’

That was followed very quickly by more news from Romano with the transfer expert claiming an official bid has been submitted by Liverpool to Frankfurt.

Romano added: ‘EXCL: Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.’

And now Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool are actually preparing a second bid after their first offer was rejected on Wednesday.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: In fact, Liverpool’s already preparing… 2cd bid for Hugo Ekitike! Their first bid has been made 36 hours ago & rejected by #SGE. Eintracht Frankfurt wants to save time & increase the price. #LFC only club to talk now for Ekitike. #mercato’

And talkSPORT claim Liverpool’s initial ‘verbal offer’ was around £70m and said the Reds’ ‘opening gambit is less than Frankfurt’s €90m [around £77m] valuation’.

While BBC Sport have claimed that Liverpool are not resting on their laurels and have also made enquiries for Premier League duo Ollie Watkins and Yoane Wissa.

BBC report: ‘Liverpool have also checked in on Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as they work through a range of striker options.’

Bundesliga commentator Dan O’Hagan has given an insight into how Ekitike might fit in at Liverpool and revealed the kind of striker the Reds are getting.

When asked why there was so much interest in Ekitike, O’Hagan told This Is Anfield: “Because he is not your average centre-forward.

“He links up play really well, is technically excellent. He reminds me a bit of Thierry Henry, the way he’s got this sort of leggy gait.

“He’s not prolific – 15 league goals was his best ever last season for Frankfurt – but he’s wanted because he’s got potential.”

On how his career has developed, O’Hagan added: “He has had a funny career. He began at Reims in France, then he got a move to PSG maybe a bit too young.

“He made that step from Reims, who are a pretty small club in France, to PSG. They paid good money and this was the kind of tail end of PSG’s galacticos, so it was tough to get game time. It didn’t work out there.

“He was wanted by Frankfurt two years ago but it didn’t come off. He went there 18 months ago to replace Randal Kolo Muani who moved on to PSG.

“I think the step down to Frankfurt did him the world of good because, suddenly, he had gone from being this small fish in a big pond at PSG to being the main man again, as he was at Reims.”

On how he has been performing for Frankfurt, O’Hagan continued: “He scored goals from the get-go but last season really kicked on. He linked up so well with Omar Marmoush before he was sold in January to Man City.

“I think with Ekitike, he’s a very unselfish striker. He does bring others into the game.

“Technically, his touch and his balance are exceptional for a guy who’s really tall and really leggy. There’s a grace to his game.

“I think he’s got a point to prove as well because obviously Liverpool would be a step back up to the top level, and having had it not work out at PSG, at 23 years old maybe now is the time to try his luck again at a top, top club.”