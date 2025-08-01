Liverpool ‘prepare second bid’ for Newcastle star Isak today as structure and value of deal are revealed

Liverpool are preparing to launch a second offensive to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United after their opening bid was rejected, according to reports.

The Reds have already brought in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike this summer as the Liverpool board put their full weight behind Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season.

After selling Luis Diaz for around £65.5m to Bayern Munich earlier this week, Liverpool have now turned their attention to pursuing a deal for Newcastle striker Isak.

Widespread reports revealed recently that the Sweden international has told the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer for Anfield.

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Friday that a first official bid from Liverpool had been rejected by the Magpies with the offer worth around £120m plus add-ons.

But now DaveOCKOP.com have revealed that Liverpool are ‘preparing a second Isak bid’ with the Reds ‘not waiting around to secure the signing’.

Liverpool ‘are undeterred and are actively working on enhanced terms that could smash the British transfer record for the second time this summer’.

The Premier League champions ‘will make a new offer of £80 million upfront, with a second bid expected to reach Newcastle today’

DaveOCKOP adds: ‘The second installment will be £50 million next year, plus £10 million for a total of £140 million. Liverpool wants to reach an agreement on £140 million as soon as possible.’

Former England international Stuart Pearce reckons Liverpool will win the Premier League title if they manage to get a deal for Isak over the line.

Pearce told ChronicleLive: “The title is over if Liverpool get Isak, yes. They’ve ended up investing in what they’ve got and bring him and his goals through the door to add to Salah would be incredible.

“I think if a deal does get hashed with Newcastle. I think maybe Nunez going in the opposite direction to Newcastle might be the way that make Newcastle better off. In my opinion, Nunez might be the one full of energy. He might just be the one that the new Newcastle fans take to.

“He creates chances for himself, for sure. He’s just been a little bit wasteful over time. If he gets that right, all of a sudden he’ll be a very effective replacement for Isak.

“So if I was Newcastle, I would say, ‘look, if at the end of the day we’re going to lose Isak, send Nunez to us and then we’ll have a bash with him’.

“You’ve played at Newcastle, they just love their own players up there, especially the forwards, don’t they? You know, I can see, you’ve seen Nunez, he goes in, he misses a chance, he misses another one, but he keeps going.

“He’s unshakable in that respect. And you think that’s a great trait to have as a striker. It’s the ones that pull their neck in and don’t get into missing chances. So I think I could see him playing for Newcastle, I really could, if they needed a replacement.”

