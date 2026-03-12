Liverpool have reportedly held ‘secret crisis talks’ with Xabi Alonso but The Athletic’s David Ornstein insists the Reds are “steadfastly behind” Arne Slot.

The Reds have been in poor form in the Premier League this season with last season’s champions already on nine losses as they sit sixth in the table.

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League next season and pressure was piled on Slot once again earlier this week when the Reds lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The Champions League and the FA Cup are the two competitions that Liverpool could win this season but there have been reports that Slot will be sacked if he doesn’t qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

One report in Spain even claimed that Alonso has already struck a ‘verbal agreement’ to succeed Slot with Champions League glory the only way the Dutchman can ‘nullify’ the deal.

And now Alonso’s name has come up again with a account on X claiming that Liverpool are ‘livid’ with Richard Hughes over Slot’s performance and have held ‘secret crisis talks’ with Alonso and his ‘entire family’.

The bizarre update from the account reads: ‘FSG are absolutely LIVID and ready to EXPLODE over Richard Hughes after Arne Slot’s nightmare performances! Sources: They’ve already held SECRET crisis talks with XABI ALONSO and his entire FAMILY! You heard it here FIRST!’

However, Ornstein, who works for The Athletic, doesn’t think Slot is likely to lose his job soon and reckons he could even be at Anfield next season.

Ornstein on The Athletic‘s podcast: “Liverpool, from what we hear, are steadfastly behind Arne Slot.

“He’s under contract until 2027 and they want him to be their coach. The hierarchy are determined that he is the man to get things right.

“If they were looking at a recruitment process for coaches, he’s said to be the exact profile that they would be looking at and there’s not people on the market that they think better suit what they’re looking for.

“They’re happy with him. Of course the situation needs to improve, and they think he can be the man to do that. And he’s happy there.

“So I’m expecting this to go on and the club get to the summer – in whatever shape, it could be success, it could be with a lack of – and start to really try and mould and blend this relatively new squad.”

Ornstein added: “I don’t think taking out the head coach is on the agenda at all, even though it might be what some fans want to see.

“But it is a really interesting time and of course performance levels at Liverpool – and at other clubs – need to improve.”