John W Henry and FSG are looking to back Arne Slot in the transfer market.

Liverpool have held a ‘secret meeting’ in the USA as they discuss plans to make a record-breaking offer for Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The Reds have put themselves in a brilliant position ahead of the summer transfer market with Liverpool cruising to the Premier League title.

Arsenal couldn’t get near Arne Slot’s side in the second half of the season with the Reds knowing for weeks that they were very likely to win the title.

Liverpool finally got the title over the line at the end of April and could immediately turn their attention towards improving their squad ahead of next season.

And they have wasted no time with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong set to sign soon as their first signing of the summer to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Speaking ahead of their 3-2 defeat to Brighton, Slot insisted that he was hoping to add “extra weapons” to his squad in the upcoming transfer market.

Slot said: “I think we can find one or two extra weapons this team doesn’t have.

“Maybe, maybe, by using the transfer market. That is what we are trying to achieve. That will make us only stronger. That is what we need because we saw [Manchester] City spending £200m in the [January] transfer window. All of them will. Apart from the transfer window, we can also improve certain aspects ourselves.”

A report on Tuesday insisted that Liverpool are lining up a further five signings in the summer with Frimpong’s team-mate at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, top of their list for an attacking midfielder.

And now Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Liverpool held a ‘secret meeting’ in the United States as the board discussed a potential offer to break the British transfer record for Wirtz.

It is claimed that the Reds are now ‘getting serious’ about a potential move for Wirtz with the Anfield bosses facing competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein, who works for The Athletic, confirmed interest from Liverpool in Wirtz on Tuesday and revealed the latest on a potential deal for the Germany international.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “Liverpool do have an interest in Florian Wirtz, also of Bayer Leverkusen. But there’s no guarantee this will happen; let’s see if he’s going to leave Bayer Leverkusen at all.

“Let’s see if he wants to leave Germany – if he does, then Liverpool are going to make a push for him. He’s a player they’ve liked for a long time, but Bayern Munich is possibly the favourites to sign him.

“Manchester City were in the frame as well, but it seems today that they’ve pulled out of that, and some are suggesting it’s between Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be there for a player of that calibre, you’re always going to be interested, but there’s no certainty that it’s going to go further.”