Liverpool seek out eight-goal Mohamed Salah replacement wanted by Arsenal

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Wolfsburg attacker Mohamed Amoura who has been linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Wolfsburg from Belgian side Union SG and is enjoying a fruitful spell with eight goals and eight assists in 19 league games this season.

Capable of playing off the left and down the centre, he is another exciting forward from the Bundesliga, similar to the mould of Omar Marmoush who recently signed for Manchester City.

Blessed with pace, strong dribbling technique and an eye for being extremely direct, he fits the criteria for being a Liverpool attacker.

The claim was made in this week’s edition of SportBild magazine, which revealed that Arsenal are in contract with their agents – and Liverpool can also be added to that list.

However, Wolfsburg are set to pay €14.5m, plus a potential further €2m in bonuses, to make the move permanent in the summer having acquired him on loan which could scupper any potential plans, unless they are willing to make an offer that will be bigger than the reported fee.

With goals against Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, as well as assists against Bayer Leverkusen and Frankfurt, he has been a key figure for his side and proven he can produce against the best sides in Germany.

Liverpool’s squad status

Every time an attacker is linked with Liverpool, there is a sharp intake of breath as it suggests that there will be an exit in the summer – with Mohamed Salah being the obvious departure.

His contract is up and while there are murmurings that the deal is already secured to remain at Liverpool, nothing official has been confirmed and more reports of Saudi Arabia links continue to emerge.

However, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are two players who have struggled for minutes this season, which hints at a potential future away from the club but there is one clear truth about their squad.

If they are to bring in anyone new at the top end of the pitch, then someone will have to exit as they already have a six-man attack after the addition of Federico Chiesa in the summer.

Amoura isn’t the only attacker to be linked as ex-Everton academy prospect Mohamed-Ali Cho has been rumoured as a potential target.

But with Al-Hilal reportedly making their interest public for Salah, we’re still awaiting how the Salah-saga will end before succumbing to any true transfer news.