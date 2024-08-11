According to reports, Liverpool are ‘willing to sell’ Colombia international Luis Diaz this summer as they consider going back in for Anthony Gordon.

£75m-rated Diaz was heavily linked with a move elsewhere earlier this summer amid interest from European giants FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The winger’s spell at Liverpool got off to a brilliant start as he shone for the Premier League giants during the run-in after joining them from Porto for £37.5m in January 2022.

But Diaz’s career was put on hold by a serious knee injury, which saw him miss most of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 27-year-old returned to full fitness at the end of the 22/23 season and made 37 Premier League appearances last term. However, he was criticised at times as he was wasteful in front of goal in key moments.

Liverpool tried to sign Gordon from Newcastle United earlier this summer and the England international would arguably be an upgrade on Diaz.

Newcastle opened the door to selling Gordon as they looked to balance the books and avoid a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

A part-exchange deal involving Gordon was on the table and he was scheduled for a medical before Newcastle pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool still have ‘active interest’ in Gordon, while they would be ‘willing’ to sell Diaz as they ‘work on a late double deal’.

‘Liverpool are willing to sell Colombian winger Luis Diaz before the end of the transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. Both Barcelona and PSG were interested in the 27-year-old earlier in the window but have since moved on to other targets. ‘Liverpool would still be open to a sale for Diaz if their £50m price tag is met despite agreeing to Fabio Carvalho’s £27.5 million sale to Brentford on Saturday.’

