Liverpool ‘very confident’ of cashing in on their own Cole Palmer as they look to ‘capitalise’ on youth success

Liverpool “will be feeling very confident” that they can “capitalise” on interest in their youngsters this summer, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The Reds have been forced to introduce a number of youngsters into the first-team picture in recent months because of injuries to key players in their squad.

Liverpool could sell their own Cole Palmer this summer

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez. Diogo Jota and Ben Doak all missed the Carabao Cup final last month.

But the youngsters stepped up in their absence to help Jurgen Klopp’s side to a Carabao Cup final victory in extra time against Chelsea in the German’s last season in charge at Anfield.

James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah and Jayden Danns come off the bench during the final, while Conor Bradley started at right-back for Liverpool.

A number of the youngsters have helped in their two matches since against Southampton and Nottingham Forest with Danns scoring twice in the match against the Saints.

Manchester City sold academy graduate Cole Palmer in the summer to Chelsea as they looked to balance the books and now Maguire believes Liverpool could do the same with one or two of their new starlets.

“The Liverpool youngsters are achieving their dreams and aspirations of playing for the football club,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“But from an FSG point of view, they are commodities and are treated as such.

“What has happened as a result of the recent success in the cup competitions is that the value of Liverpool’s youngsters has soared.

“If we look at Manchester City and Chelsea, they have monetised their academy route more than any other clubs in the Premier League.

“Cole Palmer was sold for £40million, Levi Colwill got a huge contract after a loan move.

“Liverpool will be feeling very confident that should there be interest in some of these younger players – they can capitalise on that.

“They have players able to generate top value and these players will be worth more because they’ve got the Liverpool crest on their CV.”

Virgil van Dijk advice for Liverpool youngsters

Trey Nyoni came off the bench against Southampton at 16 and Virgil van Dijk had some advice for all the Liverpool younsgters.

Van Dijk said after the 3-1 FA Cup victory over the Saints: “It was a big night for all of them and they should really take it in and enjoy it and see it as a start and really use it in every way.

“They all have quality and all can play good football but it is about showing your quality and it’s a start.

“For example, Trey at 16 years old, it is incredible. There will be so many ups and downs coming for him but he has to take it in as players (are) maybe coming back in the next weeks and months and it could be difficult for him (to get in the squad).

“He has to keep pushing and the same for the rest of the young boys. That should be the mentality and I am sure they will do that.

“In my career I’ve seen players who make their debuts after coming through the ranks and then disappear.

“Even learning from being around the first team is massive and you should soak it all in and don’t get carried away.

“They have to keep improving, keep working; staying humble is a very important thing but we have a great culture and I’m definitely one of the guys to make sure they keep doing that.”