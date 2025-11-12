Premier League star ‘asks to leave’ in January after Liverpool ‘offer’ £70m for winger

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo has reportedly asked to leave Bournemouth in the January transfer window after the Reds made an approach.

The Reds are having a poor season by their standards with Arne Slot’s defending champions losing five of their first 11 Premier League matches.

Things had looked rosy early on in the campaign when Liverpool won all five of their opening five games – but since then then have lost five of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Scoring hasn’t really been a problem for the Reds, although Mohamed Salah and some of his fellow forwards have not been on top form so far this term.

But there are rumours that Liverpool could enter the transfer market to sign a new winger, as well as a centre-back to help shore up their leaky defence.

A report last week claimed that the Reds are ‘preparing an €80m (£70m) offer to sign’ Semenyo – who can play on both wings – from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

READ: Five Liverpool stars who need to be replaced with upgrades, including Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted last week that it was “very unlikely” that Bournemouth would allow Semenyo to leave in the middle of the season.

Romano said on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast: “I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool fans trying to ‘retcon’ season expectations is ‘absolute bullsh*t’

👉 Romano receives ‘information’ over Slot sack as Liverpool intention becomes ‘very clear’

👉 ‘It’s clear there’s a vendetta against Liverpool’ and other less mental views



But now a reliable X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 684k followers have claimed that Semenyo has now requested to leave Bournemouth in the winter.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Antoine Semenyo has asked to leave Bournemouth in January.’

Former England and Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle thinks Semenyo is currently “the best” winger in the Premier League right now.

Waddle said recently: “Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best [in the Premier League] right now.

“Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he’s positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players.

“I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him. He’s really talented, and the best winger in the country right now.

“People might question why someone would want to join Manchester United right now, but they will come good again, and they’re a huge club still.

“If Semenyo went to United, he could play just as he is for Bournemouth and be ideal for them.

“He could play alongside Matheus Cunha, and then he and Benjamin Sesko could spark into life.

“You could see a real team developing, especially with Bruno Fernandes in behind. There’s a lot more to do, but I can see them building a team there.

“He’s the type of player that United fans would love, and it would be a great acquisition, but he won’t come cheap.”