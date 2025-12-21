Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are not currently one of the frontrunners to seal a deal to sign Antoine Semenyo in January despite agreeing personal terms, according to reports.

The Ghana international is in demand after impressing for the Cherries over the last couple of seasons.

This term, Semenyo – who can play all over the front line – has contributed eight goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Andoni Iraola’s men.

Liverpool have perhaps been the most heavily linked as they look for help to turn around their fortunes this season despite spending over £400m on new players in the summer transfer window.

Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Semenyo – who will not be going to the Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana failed to qualify – as the winger has a £65m release clause in his contract in January.

Speaking earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd had joined the race and made contact to understand the situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antoine Semenyo’s situation is really heating up.

“Tottenham have genuine and strong interest and are being very aggressive. But the final decision will depend on the player.

“In the last 48 hours, both Manchester United and Manchester City made contact to understand the situation. The price is around £65 million.

“Liverpool also called back in November, but they are now assessing their priorities, especially with the situation of Mo Salah, before deciding whether to move in January.

“So there are several clubs involved. Tottenham are pushing hard, City and United are in contact, Liverpool are monitoring, and now the key factor will be the player’s decision.”

And now The Guardian claim that Semenyo ‘is thought to favour joining Liverpool, with City his second choice’ after claims earlier this month that the Reds have already ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Ghana international.

However, GiveMeSport claims that Liverpool are ‘not currently the frontrunners for his signature’ but ‘that the transfer is there for them to complete should they want to’.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson is unsure that Semenyo will fit in at Liverpool due to the lack of space in behind opposition defences.

Merson wrote in his Sportskeeda column: “Liverpool have been linked with wanting to sign him, but is that the perfect club for him?

“More teams have a go at Manchester United than Liverpool, and there is a lot of space on the pitch at Old Trafford.

“When was the last time Salah went one-on-one with the goalkeeper? It doesn’t happen often with teams’ strategy against Liverpool. Semenyo is a willing runner, but he enjoys space on the pitch.

“Even though Liverpool are a better team than Manchester United, I ain’t so sure he fits perfectly at Anfield! There will also be the added pressure of replacing Salah.”