According to reports, Liverpool are eyeing up a ‘sensational double swoop’ in the coming months as they look to secure Xabi Alonso’s services.

It was announced at the end of last month that Jurgen Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

The task of replacing Klopp was never going to be easy but Alonso has emerged as the most obvious candidate to succeed the respected German.

The former Liverpool midfielder is still new to management but he is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The German side are unbeaten this season and they beat FC Heidenheim on Saturday to move eight points clear of Bayern Munich – who have a game in hand – at the top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso has also been linked with Bayern Munich in recent days with Thomas Tuchel under increasing pressure but it has been reported that he is ‘leaning towards’ a return to Liverpool.

The Premier League giants are also in the process of identifying a new sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke, who left the club at the end of the January transfer window.

And according to Football Insider, Liverpool have set their sights on a ‘sensational double raid’ on Bayer Leverkusen. The report claims.

‘Liverpool are plotting to bring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and sporting director Simon Rolfes to the club in a sensational double swoop, sources have told Football Insider. ‘It is believed that the duo are at the top of the Merseysiders’ list as they shortlist replacements for manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool are keen to snap up the pair key to the stunning transformation of the Bundesliga side. ‘As revealed by Football Insider (16 February), the soon-to-be-vacant manager spot is “Alonso’s to lose” and he remains the Reds’ top target to replace their long-term boss. Rolfes penned a new deal at Leverkusen last November to keep him at the club until 2028, while Alonso’s contract is set to expire in 2026. ‘The Premier League giants are throughly planning for life after Klopp departs. They are very keen to bring Alonso to the club following his excellent tenure at Leverkusen but also have the likes of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann on their radar.’

Joe Cole has warned Liverpool that Alonso may not yet be ready for such a big job.

“Whether he likes it or not, [Klopp] is going to be involved [in the new manager search],” Cole said on TNT Sports.

“Comments like that do seem like he’s given his tip of approval. The next person coming into this job – it’s very, very difficult. I liken it to when Alex Ferguson left Manchester United. David Moyes, a proven, top manager, found it very difficult.

“For Xabi, if he does get offered it at some point, I think it’d be too much too soon for his development as a manager. I do think he’s a top manager, but I think it’s a more difficult job than people give it credit for, in replacing Jurgen Klopp.”