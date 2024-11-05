Liverpool make ‘sensational exchange’ bid as they offer summer signing for Tottenham target

Liverpool are willing to lose Federico Chiesa after just six months in order to land Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to reports.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the new season with Arne Slot guiding Liverpool to the Premier League summit after ten matches of the season.

Slot could hardly have wished for a better start after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer with Liverpool winning eight of their first ten Premier League fixtures.

Defending champions Manchester City are two points behind them, while last season’s runners-up Arsenal are now in fifth and seven points adrift of Slot’s men.

One player who has struggled to make any impact on the Reds’ climb to the top of the Premier League table is summer signing Chiesa.

Liverpool agreed a deal in the summer to sign the Italy international from Juventus for £12.5m with hope that he would provide competition for other attackers.

However, Chiesa has made just one Premier League appearances this term with two other appearances in the League Cup and Champions League.

The Italian has played just 78 minutes in all competitions since joining Liverpool in August and there are rumours that Liverpool could now sell him in January.

Milan Live have claimed that Liverpool have ‘proposed a sensational exchange’ to Milan that would see Chiesa head back to Italy with Reijnders heading to Anfield.

The report insists that Chiesa could even ‘ask to leave’ if things don’t improve at Anfield and Liverpool are now looking to ‘use him as a bargaining chip’.

It is Liverpool ‘themselves who propose Chiesa to Milan in exchange for the real objective of the English’: Milan midfielder Reijnders, who is also a Tottenham transfer target.

The Premier League side are hoping for ‘a crazy exchange involving the Dutchman and Chiesa’ with Slot ‘requesting a midfielder’ from the Liverpool hierarchy,

Despite that, Football Insider said yesterday that Liverpool are ‘not considering allowing forward Federico Chiesa to leave the club in the January transfer window’.

Touching on reports that Serie A side Como could attempt to sign Chiesa from Liverpool in the January transfer window, Football Insider added: